For over a year now, agents and brokers from the Inman community have carved out time from their busy day to attend Inman’s virtual events. The one-day, all-digital event Connect Now is nearly every month and yet May 2021 had our highest registration numbers yet. Then our flagship event in January will be repeated this June, with 3 days of digital content, including exciting speakers, keynotes, and can’t miss breakout sessions.

We asked attendees to share their thoughts about the one-day events as well as the flagship conference, as we look forward to a blend of both in the year to come.

“Inman Connect was incredibly immersive and interactive, even in a virtual environment,” said Vince Stone, head of Business Development & Partnerships at Landis, after attending the three-day event in January 2021. “The quality of speakers and content kept me engaged and interested throughout the day. Inman Ambassadors do a remarkable job of facilitating a positive learning and networking environment and I’m looking forward to future events!”

Jennifer Weigel, Associate Broker at Nerem & Associates Real Estate, initially blocked out about an hour of her day for the all-day Connect Now event in February 2021. “I attended this event with one purpose in mind, and only had planned on attending that session,” she said. “The content made me stick it out through the day! I learned so much from the amazing lineup of speakers, hosts, and guests. Looking forward to attending more.”

Helen Edwards with Coldwell Banker ended up with a full to-do list. “Spending one day at Inman Connect Now yielded FIVE action items for me!”

For Steve Nickerson, CEO of ClientConcierge.com, attending Inman events is a critical part of business planning. “Inman Connect Now delivers! There are always valuable take-aways and connections from the events. It not only shares what is happening in our industry, it inspires what’s next!”

Inman Connect June 2021 is coming up. Monthly Connect Now events are ready to get on your calendar. And we're back in person this October with Inman Connect Las Vegas!

