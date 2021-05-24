For three days in June, real estate agents, brokers, and owners will log in from around the country — and the world — to hear from the leading voices of the industry.

  • Ryan Schneider from Realogy.
  • Clelia Peters from Metaprop.
  • Austin Allison from Pacaso.
  • Stephanie Anton from The Corcoran Group.

And so many more.

And if you’re wondering just how much impact a fully virtual event can have on your day-to-day business, just listen to Sarah Huard of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

“I found attending Inman Connect extremely valuable,” she told us. “The tips and knowledge shared by real estate influencers nationwide was so appreciated. The highly usable social media marketing segments were my favorite. I literally took notes all day and then hammered away each night utilizing the resources promoted! I garnered branding tools that I now have added to my arsenal.

I also loved all the ‘daily experience’ focused content. How to craft a better offer, how to deal with multiple offers, appraisals that come in low, etc. I also connected with several presenters and now am connected with them via Instagram and Clubhouse. Huge love of your three-day real estate power palooza!”

For Madonna Padilla of Samson Properties in Virginia, the event empowered her for a year unlike any other. “Look over your shoulder!” she shared enthusiastically. “There are changes to our industry on the way. Inman Connect provides insight and options to prepare for change!”

So who should attend Inman Connect? Well, be assured there is content for every agent at every career stage, from rookie to veteran and everyone in between. And you don’t just attend one event and take away everything you need. Many attendees come back, year after year.

One such leader is Stacy Soleil of WEST, a Williston Financial Group Company. “Over the years, I’ve come to depend on Inman events to make sure I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s current and emerging within our industry, coupled with building relationships nationwide that allow me to provide an even more robust consumer experience as a result. Thank you, Inman!”

Get your ticket to this June’s Inman Connect here before prices go up, and be sure to share your own experience!

