Inman’s July Connect Now event lineup includes industry leaders who know what it takes to succeed in real estate today. They are innovating every day and winning, no matter how tough and competitive the industry gets. And, they’re all set to share the secrets to their success with you. 

Join us virtually on July 20 from wherever you are for a day filled with premium content and amazing networking. And, if you can’t join us live for the whole day, register so that you have access to all the replays after the event. 

Here’s a preview of who’ll be at Inman Connect July: 

  • Adena Hefets, co-founder and CEO, Divvy Homes
  • Drew Uher, CEO and founder, HomeLight
  • Katie Lance, CEO and owner, Katie Lance Consulting
  • Mark Choey, CEO and founder, HighNote
  • Kris Lindahl, CEO, Kris Lindahl Real Estate
  • Lance Loken, co-owner, The Loken Group, Keller Williams
  • Sue Adler, Realtor and CEO, Sue Adler Team at Keller Williams Realty
  • Michael Dreyfus, broker owner & regional president, Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty

These speakers will be unpacking what to double down on this summer, how to prepare for the next wave of financing disruption, critical success factors every team leader should know, how to win bidding wars with technology, and much more. 

Explore the event agenda here

