Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

As Inman’s Libertina Brandt reported last week, “Would-be homebuyers from Detroit and San Diego to Plano, Texas, and the islands of Hawaii are dropping out of deals thanks to suddenly changing work-from-home policies that are re-tethering Americans closer to their offices now that new cases of the COVID virus are beginning to subside.”

Byron and Nicole discuss the ins and outs of work from home ending in addition to what they’ve seen in their market. Suffice to say, they aren’t altogether surprised at this development.

In other news, iBuyer activity is returning to pre-pandemic levels. The big shocker there is that sellers are seemingly willing to leave money on the table during such an intense seller’s market. But as Nicole points out, we don’t know their circumstances or needs for a speedy sale.

Also, Instagram has announced that it’s moving toward becoming a video-first app, rather than the image-driven app it started out as. This change means that real estate agents will need to focus even more on video.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.

