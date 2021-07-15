EXp World holdings announced Thursday that it has teamed up with mortgage provider Kind Lending to launch a new borrowing platform for consumers.

The new platform is called SUCCESS Lending, placing it under the brand umbrella of SUCCESS Enterprises, a 124-year-old company that eXp acquired last fall. According to a statement from the two companies, the project will “will enlist expert loan officers, currently working with top eXp agents, to provide lending solutions to consumers engaged in the homebuying journey.”

Glenn Sanford

Glenn Sanford, eXp World Holdings founder and CEO, added in the statement that they “are taking a collaborative approach to home lending that will connect an ecosystem of expert real estate and mortgage professionals.”

“Our agents are seeking a synergistic mortgage solution that provides greater efficiencies and clearer communication for their customers,” Sanford continued. “SUCCESS Lending was formed to fill that need.”

The companies described the project as a “joint venture,” meaning SUCCESS Lending is a collaboration between two independent entities and not an acquisition or merger.

EXp World Holdings is, of course, the parent of eXp Realty, the virtual brokerage that has seen rapid growth in recent years. The company has also made a number of acquisitions, including of Showcase IDX and virtual environment maker VirBELA, and recently partnered with business guru Grant Cardone.

California-based Kind Lending was founded in 2019 and according to Thursday’s statement originated close to $4 billion in loans during its first 12 months in business. The company says that it is using “technology and process efficiencies” to “reinvent” the mortgage lending process.

Glenn Stearns

Glenn Stearns, founder and CEO of Kind Lending, expressed excitement about the partnership in Thursday’s statement and said he believes “eXp Realty shares our core values of community and service.”

“We are excited to team up with a company recognized as an industry titan with strong leadership and financial results,” he added. “The cultural fit of our two companies is the foundation of innovating business models and creating a better experience for customers.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Speakers announced! Join the CEOs of Redfin, CoStar, SERHANT., Coldwell Banker and more at ICLV.Learn More×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription