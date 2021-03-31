A long-in-the-works relationship between sales guru Grant Cardone and eXp Realty finally went public Wednesday, with the tech-oriented brokerage revealing it is bringing Cardone onboard to develop agent training material.

The deal will see Cardone develop sales-oriented “content” for eXp agents, according to a statement from eXp parent eXp World Holdings. Cardone will also headline at eXp events, while members of eXp will get access to Cardone’s “Cardone University” sales training materials.

The training content Cardone develops will be deployed across all of eXp’s brands, including Virbela, which produces the brokerage’s virtual world.

Inman first reported on a possible partnership between eXp and Cardone in early February. At the time, eXp founder Glenn Sanford and Cardone had discussed working together during conversations on discussion app Clubhouse. Listeners shared excerpts from those conversations on social media, though few details were ultimately available and Cardone had merely said in the talks he was excited about “disseminating eXp.”

When Inman reached out to eXp about the relationship in February, the company confirmed that it had been talking to Cardone but said that an official announcement with more details would come at some future point.

Still, despite the lack of details at the time, news that Cardone might be joining eXp caught the attention of many in the industry. Cardone is well-known in the world of entrepreneurism for his “10X movement” that promises to help both large and small companies increase their business. He has also appeared on the Discovery Channel reality series “Undercover Billionaire.”

Now that an announcement about the relationship between Cardone and eXp has finally arrived, the sales guru still appears to be excited about teaming up with the fast-growing brokerage.

“As soon as I met Glenn and saw the growth of his company, I knew I wanted to be part of eXp in some way,” Cardone said in Wednesday’s statement. “Getting a chance to share my 10X Movement with real estate agents that are some of the most driven I have ever seen is what motivates me the most.”

Sanford was similarly enthusiastic Wednesday, saying that his company is “committed to investing in our network of over 50,000 agents with the best tools and resources to be successful.”

“Having Grant as an extension of the eXp Realty agent development team,” Sandford continued in the statement, “along with the tools, challenges and mastermind opportunities that Grant and his organization has developed, we will be providing new ways for agents to ‘10X’ their mindset and their overall businesses.”

