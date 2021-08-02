August is Listings Tech theme month at Inman. All month, we’re digging into listing technology, a conversation which spans portals to single-listing sites, landing pages, 3-D tours, photography, videos, promotion and more.

Listings have come a long way from the era of single, grainy camera-phone photos. Now, bright and inviting professional photography is not only standard practice, it’s just one of the many and ever-evolving forms of media used to show a home’s best self.

Unsurprisingly, a vigorous adoption of said tech and its evolution is one result of the pandemic that’s likely to stick around. That’s why this month, we’re digging deeper into listing tech and how it’s changing the real estate industry — and your business.

What to expect:

Baffled by 3D tours? Stymied by algorithms, new tech jargon and the latest virtual this or that? We’ve got you covered. Throughout August, you’ll discover more about:

Innovations in listing tech

The anatomy of a 3D tour

Listing tech terms you should know

What makes for an attention-grabbing listing video (and how to create yours)

Listing tech-related Pulse questions and their answers

How to get involved:

Each week, we’ll pose a new question about listing technology in our Pulse survey. Please weigh in with your insights and experiences in our anonymous, one-question survey, and we’ll share the results the following week.

Email Editorial