August is Listings Tech theme month at Inman. All month, we’re digging into listing technology, a conversation which spans portals to single-listing sites, landing pages, 3-D tours, photography, videos, promotion and more.

Listings have come a long way from the era of single, grainy camera-phone photos. Now, bright and inviting professional photography is not only standard practice, it’s just one of the many and ever-evolving forms of media used to show a home’s best self.

Unsurprisingly, a vigorous adoption of said tech and its evolution is one result of the pandemic that’s likely to stick around. That’s why this month, we’re digging deeper into listing tech and how it’s changing the real estate industry — and your business. 

What to expect:

Baffled by 3D tours? Stymied by algorithms, new tech jargon and the latest virtual this or that? We’ve got you covered. Throughout August, you’ll discover more about:

  • Innovations in listing tech
  • The anatomy of a 3D tour
  • Listing tech terms you should know 
  • What makes for an attention-grabbing listing video (and how to create yours)
  • Listing tech-related Pulse questions and their answers

How to get involved: 

Each week, we’ll pose a new question about listing technology in our Pulse survey. Please weigh in with your insights and experiences in our anonymous, one-question survey, and we’ll share the results the following week. 

Email Editorial

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription