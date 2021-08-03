Piper Young spent more than three years at Compass, but said she ultimately jumped to @properties thanks to its technology and culture.

Less than a month after Chicag0-based @properties debuted a new franchise in Dallas, the company revealed Tuesday that it has lured a high-performing agent away from Compass.

Piper Young started at @properties’ new franchise this week. According to a company statement, she is “on pace to record over $50 million in residential sales volume in 2021.” Young previously spent three years with Compass, but told Inman that she was drawn to @properties due to the company’s culture, marketing opportunities and technology.

“They’ve really integrated it into one system,” she said of @properties proprietary software, known as pl@tform. “For me it was mostly about the fact that this one particular system speaks to itself. It really excited me.”

In the past, Young has focused on luxury real estate, and according to @properties’ statement this week, “her average sale is around $1 million.”

The Dallas-based @properties franchise was just announced on July 20. Jerry Mooty, Jr. — a local attorney and real estate agent, as well as a scion from the family of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones — is running the franchise with backing from the Jones family.

At the time of its debut, Mooty said the franchise would focus on the luxury and new construction segments. However, he also didn’t have any agents yet and said personnel announcements would come soon.

Young’s arrival at the company marks the first such announcement, and she told Inman that there should be additional news about agents joining later this year.

First revealed in September 2020, @properties’ franchise brand allows the company to expand geographically while also giving more agents around the U.S. access to the firm’s unique technology suite. In February, @properties announced that its first franchise would open in Detroit. The company’s second franchise launched in La Crosse, Wisconsin, in April, followed by Dallas last month.

Young told Inman that she and Mooty have long been friends and began talking seriously about working together earlier this year.

Speaking with Inman, Mooty expressed excitement about working with Young, adding that her arrival “goes to show the level of production and agent we’ll be looking to attract.”

“Piper is simply one of the best agents I have ever worked with and is an ideal representative of the @properties brand in North Texas,” Mooty added in a statement. “Her success is based on hard work and strong relationships, but she also recognizes the value of our technology and how to leverage it to enhance her business. A lot of agents are going to follow her lead.”

