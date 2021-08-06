Early stage capital firm Moderne Ventures has brought in $200 million in an oversubscribed second fund, the company announced on Tuesday. The new capital achieved four times the amount of the firm’s first institutional fund, and brings the company’s total assets under management to roughly $350 million.

Contributions were made by a number of the firm’s strategic partners, including AvalonBay Communities, Camden Property Trust, Greystar, JBG Smith, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Oaktree Capital Management and Realogy.

The funds will help assist real estate, finance, insurance and home services startups in launching and establishing their companies within those industries.

Moderne was launched in 2015 by Founder and Managing Partner Constance Freedman. Today it’s run by Freedman and Partner Liza Benson. The company is known for its vertical approach to venture investing, helping new companies within the real estate/tech/finance industries expand their market footprints.

In the last year, Moderne has invested in five unicorns, three IPOs (plus two companies with pending IPOs) and numerous accretive financing events. Some of its more well-known investments have included ICON, Porch, Better Mortgage, Homesnap and Easyknock.

Simon Chen

“Amidst a dynamic and changing housing market, Realogy is focused on delivering flexible, seamless and smart solutions for our affiliated agents, franchise owners and customers,” Simon Chen, executive vide president of Realogy Product and Innovation, said in a statement. “Partnering with the best minds in real estate enables us to stay at the forefront of the industry and Modern’s unique fund strategy showcases the very best of venture capital, emerging technology and innovation.”

The Moderne Passport program, an industry immersion program operated in tandem with the firm’s Fund, helps connect startups with hundreds of industry executives and corporate partners within its network.

Constance Freedman

“We spend our time with corporate industry partners to understand the gaps, opportunities and challenges they are facing and look for technologies that can provide solutions to fill them,” Freedman said in a statement. “The Fund and the Moderne Passport Program often brings companies from outside the industry into it and creates opportunities for startup technologies ranging from enterprise SaaS companies to AI platforms and robotics to enter our markets and help transform them.”

Email Lillian Dickerson

Realogy | technology
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription