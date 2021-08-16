RE/MAX Platinum Properties, a luxury-oriented franchise based in New Jersey, announced Monday that it has acquired Mark Arbeit and Co., a now-former rival high-end brokerage.

The deal adds Arbeit’s office in Margate City, New Jersey, to RE/MAX Platinum Properties’ four existing offices in the region, bringing the combined company’s total to five. A statement notes that the combined agent count will end up at just under 60, and that Arbeit himself — along with other leaders at his brokerage — will continue on with RE/MAX after the acquisition.

Mark Arbeit

Arbeit said in the statement, “We’re so excited to join forces with RE/MAX Platinum Properties.”

“This move is, for our company, a perfect marriage of what we have and who we are with all that RE/MAX offers and their reputation for providing the total homeownership experience,” he added.

The companies did not disclose financial details of the acquisition.

Arbeit founded his brokerage in 2008, and according to the statement, it “quickly rose to become a dominant force in South Jersey’s luxury market.”

RE/MAX Platinum Properties was also founded in 2008, with current owner Rachel Bachman taking over in 2016. The statement describes the firm as “a premier agency for luxury residential and commercial properties at the South Jersey Shore.”

Rachel Bachman

Bachman called Arbeit and his team “innovative and creative” in the statement, and indicated she was excited to “partner and grow” with the new members of her brokerage.

“Together, we will establish the only exclusively luxury-branded office within our market,” she continued, “providing clients with industry expertise from beginning-to-end throughout the selling or buying process and offering professional, white-glove service every step of the way.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II

luxury | RE/MAX
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription