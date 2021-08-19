The browser-based solution from MoxiWorks has embraced the power of the listing presentation by enabling individual agents to promote open houses, design and scroll through neighborhood tours, and quickly create listing print collateral.

Have suggestions for products that you’d like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.

Real estate technology company MoxiWorks has updated MoxiPresent, and it’s doing a lot more than producing CMAs.

The browser-based solution connects users to their multiple listing service accounts nationwide for fast, easy population of listing data; brokerages can now brand and carefully control the look and tone of presentations; and managers can strategize and publish recruiting presentations, among a number of other beneficial new features. In short, it’s putting to work what it acquired from Imprev back in 2019.

Now more visually intuitive and flexible, as well as designed mobile-first, MoxiPresent has embraced the power of the listing presentation by enabling individual agents to promote open houses, design and scroll through neighborhood tours, and quickly create listing print collateral.

Presentations can be sent easily from MoxiEngage, its native CRM, and recipient viewing metrics will update automatically in the person’s record. Agents can also launch MoxiPresent content directly from Engage, ensuring that marketing and sales remain ever integrated, an intrinsic benefit of cohesive enterprise software.

Brokerages can have marketing team leaders intricately manage a wide array of outreach assets. Templates created for recruiting and listings and CMAs can be assigned a tight set of permissions. Additionally, if something needs to be changed across the company, MoxiPresent allows for batch edits, so web domains, street addresses or color themes can be changed across all instances with a single command.

Because of MoxiPresent’s always-on MLS connectivity, market data input into any standing or published presentation is updated live and thus, up-to-date each time its viewed.

MPresent is MoxiPresent’s luxury version, offering visuals and themes to support users active on the higher end of the market. There are some nice, small touches, such as agent bios being pulled dynamically from existing MoxiWorks accounts and interactive contact information.

However, a more compelling feature is MPresent’s auto-generated price analysis, which shows over imagery of the listing. It’s cool. This enables agents to delve into fact-based discussions on list price strategies and how to best position an offer.

I’m also a fan of the included Net Sheet — always a great tool to have when pitching sellers, who always need to be briefed on their bottom line proceeds come closing.

Regardless of what level of market you sell to, MoxiPresent allows for video embeds (great for immersive home tours), the integration of data from partner Buyside (a “buyer-finder” solution), and quickly generated, map-based buyer tours.

Buyers can review each listing as they go, and make comments, thanks to an automatic text alert requesting a rating and immediate feedback. Slick.

MoxiWorks is recognized as an innovator for a reason. They’ve been offering software to the residential real estate space for a long time, and continue to earn relevance with smart partnership decisions and cool products.

MoxiPresent is one of them.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.