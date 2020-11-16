Atlanta-based OfferBarn is now WyzeGyde. It’s not often that an already worthwhile software product undergoes a substantial overhaul and comes out even better — but this one did.

OfferBarn, an aggregator and comparison tool for iBuyer offers, has rebranded under the name, WyzeGyde.

When reviewed in April of this year, OfferBarn provided a well-designed, numbers-driven breakdown of every possible type of offer sellers would get on their home. In essence, a comparable market analysis (CMA) for all offer types (open market, investor, iBuyer) and the related financials of each. I summarized the product thusly:

“The web-based iBuyer comparison tool, the Offer Analyzer, cleanly lays out in a modern, white-labeled user experience how each iBuyer stacks up against its competition and the expected price the open market will command. The property data fields, completed by the agent, are modeled after those presented by the big players Offerpad, Zillow Offers and Opendoor. This makes submission to each quick and easy.”

Under its new approach, WyzeGyde has drilled down into seller-focused comparative financials, becoming a tool for transparent, dynamic Net Sheets, with some marketing value-adds to boot.

Listing agents can work alongside their sellers to help them understand, dollar by dollar, how to best leverage their largest asset. It has ready-to-go fields for entering all relevant data, terms and notes for each offer, but it never loses sight of what matters most to the seller: the bottom line.

Still, because some sellers will forgo some profit for better terms, such as a quicker close or waived contingencies, WyzeGyde’s Net Sheets makes sure that kind of nuance remains intact.

WyzeGyde isn’t only a prelisting tool; it’s designed to help compare multiple offers on active listings, too.

If desired, WyzeGyde’s Offer Fetch will package and disseminate a property to a list of iBuyers and its own list of Certified Cash Buyers.

Users can customize landing pages, which include analytics tools, to help capture seller information with valuations appeals. Users can also populate sharp-looking property detail cards to share on social and personal networks.

It also comes with easy customer relationship management (CRM) integration setups, so information requests don’t get spread throughout multiple systems.

WyzeGyde also offers agent-users a shareable digital business card with multiple calls-to-action to drive traffic back to a landing page.

Atlanta’s independent brokerage Red Barn Homes President, Scott Martineau, developed this software. He founded the real estate company in conjunction with HGTV’s Flip or Flop Atlanta hosts Ken and Anita Corsini and Laura Crowe. The group also founded and still runs Black Oak Mortgage.

It’s not often that an already worthwhile software product undergoes a substantial overhaul and comes out even better — but WyzeGyde did.

It turns out the team behind it is good at renovating software, too.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.