Bernice Ross’ story

Here, longtime Inman contributor Bernice Ross shares how she got started with Inman decades ago and why it’s still worth it to her to contribute today.

I originally joined Inman News on Oct. 29, 2001. I was writing for RealtyTimes when a friend told me about a blind ad she saw about doing a syndicated column for real estate. I decided to reply and submitted three of my columns.

I received a request to become one of Inman’s syndicated columnists. At that time, there were only about eight regular contributors (no staff writers).

The most notable difference when I began writing for Inman was who was responding to my columns — rather than new agents, it was the people who were running major companies.

Three major examples of how powerful this exposure has been for me include:

In 2004, Alex Perriello, the former chairman of Realogy who was serving as the CEO of Coldwell Banker at the time, reached out to me about a four-part series I did on commissions. We talked for almost an hour by phone. That conversation led to me writing my 2005 book, Waging War on Real Estate’s Discounters , which has sold over 40,000 copies and resulted in over 50 national speaking engagements on that topic alone.

In 2006, Gary Keller invited me to meet with him here in Austin. That meeting resulted in a six-month consulting contract where I served as acting vice president of Keller Williams University and worked directly with Keller to create CAMP 4-4-3, the new agent training program (now “Ignite.”)

Out on the speaking circuit and at Real Estate Connect, I kept meeting incredible women who were industry leaders. That led to launch of my Awesome Females in Real Estate Leadership Conference that supports the top female leaders in the industry. We just held our 15 th Annual conference on July 15, 2021.

My Inman columns and the exposure they create continue to generate speaking engagements and consulting contracts for me today.

In terms of how I’ve been in involved with Inman, I have moderated the main stage Real Estate Connect event with Brad Inman in New York as well as more than 50 panels, and I have also served as a speaker on numerous occasions.

Although the exposure Inman provides for my work is incredible, my personal “big why” for writing a weekly column is it’s the best way for me to contribute to the industry that has given me so much over the years. It challenges me every week to grow my writing skills, to keep pace with where the industry is trending, and to help Inman readers have a better business and a better personal life.

Whether you’re a new or experienced contributor, your work at Inman will be seen by the industry’s top leaders, the innovators and agents at all experience levels. Most importantly, it gives you credibility that is difficult to obtain almost anywhere else. For those of you who are active practitioners, it can lead to referrals and great business friendships on a national basis.

Also, the Inman team is constantly seeking new faces and fresh perspectives to be on stage at Connect. Writing great columns can be a launching pad for stepping into leadership or having a career as speaker.

In my opinion, it’s definitely worth the effort!

