In my experience, finding a mobile capable solution for agents is not simply about being able to view via mobile device, but about providing the necessary technology to maximize, streamline, and innovate agent transactions and communication.

Remine has answered this need by building a solution that is both effective and powerful. With its data-backed mobile capable solution, Remine Pro, agents can expect to experience features otherwise not seen in the marketplace.

By providing Associations and MLSs with a collaborative front-end offering, Remine can share the up-to-date, and market wide MLS data agents need, when they need it, and where they need it most.

Overall, Remine Pro’s industry leading and mobile-friendly solutions can be summarized into five unique features. These features create opportunities that allow agents to grow and maximize their businesses while on the go with their mobile devices.

1. Access to National Public Record data and market-ide MLS information

Remine is the only application that includes National Public Record data along with market-wide MLS data. Notifications and listing updates allow users to see the most up-to-date listing information while on the go. Whether you are driving around with a client in a neighborhood or just searching for a specific zip code, real-time information is available in the palm of your hands.

Also, unique to Remine, agents can send properties to their clients that are both currently listed and offmarket. As another added benefit, market trends are also available through Remine Pro’s mobile functionality.

2. Enhanced agent/consumer collaboration

‘StepOne’ invite allows consumers to view the agent’s forward-facing site, search for homes, save a search, request a tour, obtain a free credit report, and start a chat with their agent. Agents can share property notes and property data with consumers via SMS message, chat, or email. An added benefit for consumers is the capability to view this shared information without having to create a Remine account or log in.

3. Agent safety features

Remine’s ‘Start Tour’ function allows agents to send notifications to trusted contacts through the application. For example, these notifications can be used if an agent’s time at a listing has exceeded their “set time” for a showing. Additionally, these tracking tools help monitor the listings shown to your client along with creating an added safety function for agents on the go.

4. Remine Live

As needs for open houses continue to change, Remie Pro’s mobile capabilities allow agents to take their listings and set up live streaming sessions. With ‘Remine Live’ there is no limit on who can attend or how many live streams an agent can create. Links are MLS business rule friendly, and they can be shared on social media or via email for maximum visibility.

5. In-app routing capability

Route to a property in Remine using Google maps by simply clicking a button. Never lose your way from one showing to the next when you have Remine mobile at your fingertips.

Accessing Remine Pro on a mobile device is about having the data you need when you need it most. To be able to go from desktop to mobile and have a solution that is fast, powerful, and connected to MLS data, means further accessibility for agents to meet the needs of today’s homebuyer.

The Remine difference

For my Association, selecting Remine’s product suite means putting agents in the absolute best hands and equipping them with tools that maximize their transactions.

Between Remine and other mobile platforms like GoMLS, Homespotter, or Homesnap, Remine consistently delivers the most innovative, intuitive, and robust offering to MLSs.

By equipping agents with Remine Pro’s mobile features you are ensuring that whatever lies ahead in 2021 and beyond, agents will be able to conduct and grow their business with data backed mobile accessible tools.

To learn more about how your Association can make the switch to Remine visit info.remine.com.

About Remine

Remine is transforming MLS software solutions. We offer a complete MLS 2.0® operating system for MLSs which includes Remine Pro (a full front-end operating system), Add/Edit, Database, and RESO Platinum API solutions. In addition, Remine’s product offering includes SSO Dashboard, Docs+ Transaction Management, and MLS Website. Remine is ISO/IEC 27001 Certified and PropTech Breakthrough’s “Residential Data Management Platform of the Year.”

We are built by real estate industry experts, who know what it is like to be in the trenches. We understand the need for transparency and ease because we have been there too. Everyone at Remine from software engineers to support specialists knows what it takes to overcome barriers towards modernizing the industry. We wake up every day ready to help our MLS and agents implement strategies that make their businesses stronger.