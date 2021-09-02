Are you familiar with CRM software and lead generation tools? What about AI? If you aren’t familiarizing yourself with the latest and greatest in tech, you’re missing out on an opportunity to kick your business up a notch (or two). Here’s what to know.

With technology at your fingertips, the real estate process becomes faster, easier and more efficient. As our industry relies more and more on technology, keeping up to date with the latest breakthroughs and advancements is essential.

Technology is also a key factor for agents who are choosing which brokerage to work with. Developing a complete tech stack on your own is a complex task, which is why it’s important to see what systems a brokerage uses and what works best for you.

If you’re a new agent or a seasoned professional looking to up your tech game, here are a few tech tools and advancements to familiarize yourself with that’ll help elevate your business.

CRM software

Ask any top-performing agent what their can’t-live-without tech tool is, and there is a high chance they will say it’s their CRM system.

This software helps with data storage, lead generation, client inquiries and maintenance, marketing, sales processes and so much more. A high-performing CRM system is one of the most crucial tools that help agents streamline their operations and stay up to date.

To consider which CRM platform on the market is best for you, think about your business needs, and compare models. If you are a new agent or looking to elevate your technology systems, this recent guide showcasing 15 CRM features you should know is a helpful resource to start with.

Lead generation tools

While agents are out on the field meeting with clients and closing deals, one of the most important advancements to keep up to date with is lead generation technology.

Not only is the latest software in this realm able to send agents a list of leads on their listing, but the more recent editions can also provide A/B tested seller lead-generation landing pages, automated email and text messaging, as well as integrated customer-relationship offerings.

This technology goes as far as creating follow-up funnels, voicemails and more. Once the leads are coming in, depending on your CRM system, you’ll have the ability to divide, conquer and nurture them all from one syndicated system.

AI software

Concepts offering predictive analytics have surfaced in the real estate industry over the past few years, but it wasn’t until recently that there were some profound advancements made in this field.

Many don’t realize that almost every part of our sector has been affected by AI solutions. While some love AI and others detest it, there’s no denying its potential when you apply it to your business.

For example, those working in the luxury market use AI technology to prequalify leads. This helps agents dramatically cut down time tracking down potential buyers who may not be in a realistic income bracket for their listings. This valuable time can be applied to other parts of the business.

One of the significant features agents have been relying on AI for as of late is its ability to “predict” the future. AI can be a handy tool for assessing property values and rental values by pulling from public records, crime statistics, school district rankings and transportation factors to provide a comprehensive analysis of an investment’s value.

This type of report can be of great importance to new agents entering a specific market or for established ones looking to present impressive comparative marketing analysis to clients.

Although you should consider how much automation and new technology make sense to implement into your real estate business model, these latest advancements for our industry were once unimaginable.

If you are a new agent, many of the latest technology software platforms offer onboarding and on-demand training at no cost, meaning you can learn all about the latest offerings and try out which might be best to apply as you grow in this field.

Mauricio Umansky is the founder and CEO of The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.