Kick off the fall with Marketing and Branding Month at Inman. We’re going deep on agent branding and best practices for spending with Zillow, realtor.com and more. Top marketing executives drop by to share their newest tactics, too. It’s all you need to take your branding and marketing game to the next level.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

We’ve officially jumped into marketing month, so expect all sorts of top-shelf marketing tips, insider knowledge and tried-and-true strategies on the menu. Last week, we kicked off the conversation by asking you to share your best recipes for a fall marketing plan.

Our readers chimed in with some helpful basics: connecting more with potential clients, tapping into the power of video marketing and even taking advantage of old-school direct mail. (Curious how to take these tips to the next level? Here are a few Inman primers on how to make your direct-mail strategy more effective, expand your video marketing efforts and network as a new agent.)

  • Connect with more people in person.
  • Direct mail.
  • Video marketing.
  • Video.

What did we miss? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.

