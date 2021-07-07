New to the industry? Get started with everything you need to know about the early decisions that’ll shape your career, including choosing a brokerage, learning your market, creating an online presence, budgeting, getting leads, marketing listings and so much more. If you’re a team leader or broker-owner, New Agent Month will be jam-packed with resources to help your new hires navigate.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

One reality new agents quickly have to learn: In real estate, deals fall through all the time. It just happens — now matter how hard you devote yourself to a transaction, sometimes, things don’t work out. But we learn from those experiences, and most importantly, we know how to avoid and fix those situations next time they come around.

So, in the spirit of New Agent Month, tell us about a deal that’s fallen through and what your takeaways were. What did you learn? What could you have done better? What will you do different next time?

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.