Four months after buying his mom a $7 million mansion, Leonardo DiCaprio is continuing his shopping spree, acquiring an oceanside Malibu home for $13.78 million.

The four-bedroom, 3,200-square-foot waterfront property sits on a 0.33-acre lot and is nearly twice the size of DiCaprio’s previous home, according to property records released this week.

Much about his previous dwelling — from amenities to the brokers that helped facilitate the sale off-market — is mired in secrecy but it has all the characteristics of DiCaprio’s real estate style: large, on a hill by the water and heavily gated from passersby. It was built in 2005 and sold to DiCaprio by orthopaedic surgeon Rick Delamarter.

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old “Titanic” and “Wolf of Wall Street” star is also listing his old Carbon Beach property for $10 million.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s new $13.78 million house in Malibu. | ZIllow

The old Carbon Beach home, which DiCaprio purchased in 1998 for $1.6 million and has a large upper deck, private spa and stairs to the sand, is now listed with Katie Bentzen of Coldwell Banker Realty. DiCaprio had been renting it out for $20,000 to $25,000 a month for decades.

Commonly associated with his status as a teen idol of the 1990s, DiCaprio saw his fame skyrocket after playing Jack Dawson in the 1997 historical blockbuster “Titanic.” He has since appeared in countless award-winning films and, after six nominations and years of waiting, finally received an Oscar in 2016 for his acting in the survivalist epic “The Revenant.”

Leonardo DiCaprio’s old Carbon Beach house, now listed for $10 million. | Realtor.com

Worth an estimated $260 million, DiCaprio is also a major real estate fan who frequently flips and changes homes. He owns apartments in New York, an island in Belize and numerous properties throughout Los Angeles and elsewhere in California. In 2017, he paid $23 million for a nearly vacant lot in Paradise Cove in Malibu but has not yet made moves to develop it in any major way.

