Greg Schwartz is the CEO and co-founder at Tomo, the tech-based lender is hyper-focused on simplifying the mortgage experience to provide the best purchase mortgage experience

A former entertainment executive who used to collaborate with platinum artists and producers, Aaron Seawood, is now a prominent force in New York real estate with his own team at Triplemint. 

Sean Black, CEO and co-founder of Knock, is moving speedily and strategically toward his goal of making trading-in your home as easy as it is to trade-in your car. 

These industry experts, Real Broker’s Michele Bellisari, Compass’ Daniel Gluckin, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Tiffany Curry, marketing expert Marki Lemons-Ryhal, and more will be at Inman’s next virtual gathering on Tuesday, Sept. 21. You can’t miss it. 

Register now to reserve your spot for $49Prices go up on Sept. 20. 

Here’s a quick look at some of the pivotal topics that these experts will discuss:

  • Challenging the real estate industry
  • Key tips for staying ahead in the market
  • How to take your marketing to the next level this fall
  • Canva hacks, tips and tricks for real estate success

Plus, you’ll have fun networking sessions to connect with your peers from across the country, interesting conversations via the event chat and more learnings from other fantastic industry experts. 

P.S. Can’t join us live for the whole day? No worries! Sign up now anyway to join us live for the parts you can and access the replays after the event. 

 

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Prepare for this fall with top agents & brokers at Connect Now on September 21.GET YOUR TICKET×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription