Greg Schwartz is the CEO and co-founder at Tomo, the tech-based lender is hyper-focused on simplifying the mortgage experience to provide the best purchase mortgage experience.

A former entertainment executive who used to collaborate with platinum artists and producers, Aaron Seawood, is now a prominent force in New York real estate with his own team at Triplemint.

Sean Black, CEO and co-founder of Knock, is moving speedily and strategically toward his goal of making trading-in your home as easy as it is to trade-in your car.

These industry experts, Real Broker’s Michele Bellisari, Compass’ Daniel Gluckin, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Tiffany Curry, marketing expert Marki Lemons-Ryhal, and more will be at Inman’s next virtual gathering on Tuesday, Sept. 21. You can’t miss it.

Register now to reserve your spot for $49. Prices go up on Sept. 20.

Here’s a quick look at some of the pivotal topics that these experts will discuss:

Challenging the real estate industry

Key tips for staying ahead in the market

How to take your marketing to the next level this fall

Canva hacks, tips and tricks for real estate success

Plus, you’ll have fun networking sessions to connect with your peers from across the country, interesting conversations via the event chat and more learnings from other fantastic industry experts.

P.S. Can’t join us live for the whole day? No worries! Sign up now anyway to join us live for the parts you can and access the replays after the event.