The rise of TikTok has given real estate agents another social media platform — and a trendy new dance — to help promote their businesses.

Social media is a crucial tool for real estate professionals eager to build their brands. 

TikTok is becoming more and more popular in the industry with agents using the platform to promote their listings, answer questions, and talk about the housing market.

Throughout the summer, agents have been using the chopping dance to market their business and expertise. 

The chopping dance consist of the fist bumping and clapping in rhythm to a popular tune on TikTok called “The Magic Bomb ( Questions I Get Asked) [Extended Mix].”

@agentafterhours#fyp #choppingdance #realestateagent #realestatememes #realestatefunny #realestatemarket2021 #buyingagent #listingagent #housingmarket #houseoftiktok♬ The Magic Bomb (Questions I Get Asked) [Extended Mix] – Hoàng Read

In the light-hearted video posted by an TikTok account called @agentafterhours, two users use the chopping dance to address some of the questions and statements they hear in the field.

@tlc.tiffany637#realestate #choppingdance♬ The Magic Bomb (Questions I Get Asked) [Extended Mix] – Hoàng Read

In a July TikTok posted by @tlc.tiffany637, the user uses the chopping dance to address the importance of being pre-approved in today’s hot housing market.

@luxlocatorsApartment locators FAQ! #choppingdance #dallasapartmentlocator #apartmentlocator #trending #realtor♬ The Magic Bomb (Questions I Get Asked) [Extended Mix] – Hoàng Read

The Dallas-based real estate agency, Lux Locators, used the chopping dance to answer questions about its locator services.

@maylammarie#choppingdance #chopdance #chopdancechallenge #questionsigetasked #ohiorealtor♬ The Magic Bomb (Questions I Get Asked) [Extended Mix] – Hoàng Read

TikTok user, @maylammarie, used the chopping dance to address questions she gets asked as a new real estate agent while simultaneously promoting her brand.

