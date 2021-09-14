Kick off the fall with Marketing and Branding Month at Inman. We’re going deep on agent branding and best practices for spending with Zillow, realtor.com and more. Top marketing executives drop by to share their newest tactics, too. It’s all you need to take your branding and marketing game to the next level.

One of the most impactful ways to build your business is to get involved in your community. Here, we’ve brought together a host of advice from experts at Inman Connect events to give you their best insights on becoming the local expert through caring, community marketing in a second home or rental market, and crafting creative content.

Below you’ll find the full video and a description of what you’ll learn if you put in the time.

How to become the face of your town (ICNY19)

Katie Clancy, Richard McDonough and Judy Weiniger, collectively, have more than 50 years of successful industry experience between them. Their insights are informed by hands-on experience that is more relevant today than ever before. And it starts with: How do you showcase your community’s strengths in a way that helps form honest bonds with your customers?

McDonough used short videos of nonprofits, restaurants and other businesses to better integrate within his community and attract more people to the community. Weiniger championed her local school when it attracted some negative ratings, and putting her neck out there to defend her community proved to be a smart move.

Through the 20-minute session, they share other details of their own marketing strategies that has worked, how they put a little bit of themselves and their passion out there to build real connections and so much more that’ll give you ideas of how to create content that resonates with your audience.

After all, as Clancy put it, “You want to work with people that you like, and that are like you typically.” And to build those real connections “you have to be attached to the activities, and not the outcome. It’s a give.”

Marketing in a second-home or vacation market (ICNY20)

Amie Quirarte of Tahoe Luxury Properties and Bonneau Ansley of Ansley Atlanta Real Estate take you through just how different marketing a second home or a vacation rental can be from “regular marketing” in real estate.

In an industry that thrives on relationship-building, they answer questions like:

How do you build relationships with buyers and sellers you’ve never met?

How do they leverage social channels to make authentic, personal connections?

How do you tell a home’s unique story?

How do you reach motivated sellers outside the local community?

As Ansley puts it, “When you are selling a second home, you are selling a lifestyle, which is different than a primary home.” You are no longer responding to a need, but a dream.

Watch this video for more tips and strategies on how to ramp up your marketing game and extend your reach.

Marketing insights from the world beyond real estate (ICNY20)

Sometimes, the most creative ideas are inspired by marketing strategies and tactics from outside your industry. This conversation with the vice president of marketing at Food52, Grace Ouma-Gabezas is a testimony to that. For those unfamiliar, Food52 is a food and home website with an e-commerce business.

What Food52 has done incredibly well — and what real estate professionals try to ace every day — is build a brand around community engagement. When asked how they are able to differentiate the brand from all the other recipe-related websites out there, she said, “It really is content, and having it be a conduit for relationships.”

Watch this video now to learn more about how smartly done content can frame the experience your customers have with you, how to make your interactions less transactional and so much more that you can apply to your brand and marketing strategy today.

