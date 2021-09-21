The Nancy Batchelor Team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of the top-performing, medium-sized teams in Florida. It includes Batchelor herself and nine other agents.

In the latest example of high-powered real estate teams jumping from one ship to another, Compass announced this week that it has scored a top-performing Florida team that had been at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS).

Industry veteran Nancy Batchelor leads the eponymous team, which also includes nine other agents working in the Miami area. According to a statement from Compass, Batchelor has been in real estate for 20 years and has done a total of $1.3 billion in sales over that time. RealTrends has ranked Batchelor and her agents the number three medium-sized team in Florida, and so far this year the team has done $320 million in sales, the statement notes.

Batchelor said in the statement that “the move to Compass is helping us refine our game.”

“It has become evident that consumers not only want more, but need more,” she continued. “Our goal is to deliver the customer experience efficiently, making it more enjoyable for our clientele. Compass’ technology is at the forefront and provides the support and platforms to do just that.”

Batchelor and her team officially began working at Compass on Monday.

Batchelor’s jump to Compass comes at a time when big brands are competing intensely for powerful teams. While that competition has at one point or another involved most of the industry’s biggest names, Compass and eXp Realty in particular have made a name for themselves by poaching talent from older brands.

The agents flocking to the upstart brokerages have cited a number of reasons for their moves, but the focus on technology — much as Batchelor mentioned — at Compass and eXp Realty has come up in multiple conversations with Inman. Various agents who have decamped for newer brokerages have also mentioned the ease of expanding their teams, as well as the fact that both Compass and eXp Realty offer stock-based compensation options.

In Batchelor’s case, she also noted in the statement that “Compass recognizes that time is money and provides a streamlined process in order to help us maintain that detail and trust.”

Compass Southeast Regional President Christian Martinez also expressed excitement about Batchelor and her team’s arrival at the company.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nancy to Compass,” Martinez said in the statement, “and watch her business grow even further through utilizing our technology, network and support.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II