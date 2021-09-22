The Seattle-based real estate startup Flyhomes has expanded to three markets in Texas: Austin, Dallas and Houston.

Since launching in 2016, Flyhomes has helped buyers close over $3 billion worth of homes. The company offers various services, including cash-purchasing power to buyers, price guarantees to home sellers and in-house mortgage services. In August, the company announced a new tool, Flyhomes Guarantee. Through Flyhomes Guarantee, clients who regret their move within one year of purchasing can list with Flyhomes, which will waive commission.

In addition to the new Texas markets, the startup operates in Seattle, Boston, Portland, the Bay Area and Southern California.

“A home is the single biggest purchase most people will ever make, and the traditional process of making that purchase is fraught with obstacles, stress, and worry,” Tushar Garg, the CEO and co-founder of Flyhomes, said in a press release. “Our approach—which brings every step of the process under one roof—helps buyers separate fear from risk to make more informed homebuying decisions. We are thrilled to bring our reimagined real estate process to create radically different experiences for homebuyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, TX.”

Per the release, the move to Texas follows data that revealed 4.2 million people have moved there since the last census in 2010. In Austin, Dallas, and Houston, the average home sits on the market for less than 35 days.

“In competitive markets, where houses are on the market for shorter periods of time and have more offers, cash offers give buyers the ability to negotiate better prices,” the release reads. “Buyers with cash offers consistently edge out traditional buyers. Unfortunately, very few homebuyers have the capital to do this on their own. Enter Flyhomes.”

