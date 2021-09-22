The Seattle-based real estate startup Flyhomes has expanded to three markets in Texas: Austin, Dallas and Houston. 

Since launching in 2016, Flyhomes has helped buyers close over $3 billion worth of homes. The company offers various services, including cash-purchasing power to buyers, price guarantees to home sellers and in-house mortgage services. In August, the company announced a new tool, Flyhomes Guarantee. Through Flyhomes Guarantee, clients who regret their move within one year of purchasing can list with Flyhomes, which will waive commission. 

In addition to the new Texas markets, the startup operates in Seattle, Boston, Portland, the Bay Area and Southern California.

“A home is the single biggest purchase most people will ever make, and the traditional process of making that purchase is fraught with obstacles, stress, and worry,” Tushar Garg, the CEO and co-founder of Flyhomes, said in a press release. “Our approach—which brings every step of the process under one roof—helps buyers separate fear from risk to make more informed homebuying decisions. We are thrilled to bring our reimagined real estate process to create radically different experiences for homebuyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, TX.”

Per the release, the move to Texas follows data that revealed 4.2 million people have moved there since the last census in 2010. In Austin, Dallas, and Houston, the average home sits on the market for less than 35 days.

“In competitive markets, where houses are on the market for shorter periods of time and have more offers, cash offers give buyers the ability to negotiate better prices,” the release reads. “Buyers with cash offers consistently edge out traditional buyers. Unfortunately, very few homebuyers have the capital to do this on their own. Enter Flyhomes.”

Email Libertina Brandt

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription