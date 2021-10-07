Formerly a manager at Douglas Elliman’s Tribeca office in Manhattan, Williford will be tasked with implementing corporate strategy in regions outside of New York City.

Brown Harris Stevens has named Doug Williford its new chief strategy officer. 

Williford, formerly a manager of Douglas Elliman’s Tribeca office, will be tasked with overseeing and implementing corporate strategy in regions outside of New York City, according to an announcement. He will also take part in future expansion plans.

“As we explore opportunities in new markets, Doug is the perfect candidate to streamline our corporate mission in our expanded regions,” Bess Freedman, Brown Harris Stevens’ CEO, said in a statement. “I am thrilled to welcome him to Brown Harris Stevens and look forward to a successful future together.”

Prior to his time with Douglas Elliman, Williford was a top producing agent in Manhattan. 

“Brown Harris Stevens is a true heritage brand with an incredible growth opportunity,” Williford said in a statement. “I have long admired their integrity and dedicated focus on agent and client services, and I am excited to join Bess and the other members of the executive team.”

Brown Harris Stevens is a luxury brokerage headquartered in New York City. The brokerage also has offices in Connecticut, New Jersey, Miami, Palm Beach, Westchester, Hudson Valley and the Hamptons. 

The brokerage is enjoying a strong 2021 and experienced its highest monthly sales volume in history this past August, according to the announcement.

