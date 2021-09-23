Part of what’s new is a mentorship adviser, a tool that juxtaposes new agents’ profiles with existing performers to determine who in-house could best help them assimilate and succeed.

Echovate doesn’t make updates for updates’ sake. It’s careful about controlling the evolution of its team-building-focused suite of behavioral analysis tools.

A sophisticated value-add for an industry where human resources departments are rare, Echovate’s latest iteration sports an entirely new overcoat, an interface inspired by modern, mobile-first design and a less-is-more aesthetic.

But that’s not really why Echovate‘s newest version is worth consideration. What makes it so is that after a few years’ focus on real estate, I’m confident in now saying this is software you don’t want your competitors to use. This is how better teams are built.

Echovate’s core competency is showing hiring managers — brokers and team leads — who will best fit into their respective organizations. Its metrics and recommendations are rooted in “people science,” the application of behavior analysis to business performance.

I wrote back in 2015 that Echovate’s goal “… isn’t to create a team of like personalities. Instead, it’s geared to fill in work performance and attribute gaps to ensure your entire team is ideally balanced for consistent success.”

Know, too, that Echovate isn’t a coaching platform, but it can help brokers “coach” more performance out of their agents. It’s designed to help them understand why their agents may or may not be performing in specific business scenarios.

The coaching tools use “trait activation theory” to provide narrative explanations to brokers so they can help agents identify where they can improve.

Part of what’s new is a mentorship adviser, a tool that juxtaposes new agents’ profiles with existing performers to determine who in-house could best help them assimilate and succeed. This is great way to fill in gaps on agent teams.

The initial survey, a Q&A that provides the initial personal data intake, has been expanded, and it’s now organized according to attribute (empathy, leadership, competitiveness, etc.). This should help those hiring more efficiently sort responses.

Whereas Echovate used to limit one-to-one comparisons to prospects, it’s now able to show brokers how recruits measure up to anyone else in the organization.

There’s also a clear division between Echovate’s recruiting features and growth tools in this version. The hiring tools help you build the team, and the growth components ensure you keep it together for the long haul.

Echovate falls into that category of tech that doesn’t measure success directly by the number of leads found or deals closed. It’s a strategy solution, a resource to make real estate companies better at being real estate companies by focusing the people you want to define it.

