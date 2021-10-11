Online leads are an essential pillar in your real estate business. John Marrone, a Business Adviser for the CINC Live Team, has helped thousands of businesses become more profitable and efficient. For nearly four years, he has guided more than 7,500 agents on the playbook to set more appointments and increase their earnings during CINC’s Conversion Day. John focuses on the framework agents need to deploy to create emotion with the home buyer or seller, which drives the motion.

1.) What do you want? Importance of setting goals.

As you set up your successful real estate business, you need to understand where you are at and where you want to go. You should set goals within every business action (from your annual production to new leads generated daily). For example, before starting a dialing session, you should set the goal of scheduling two appointments vs. dialing and burning through leads with no result in mind.

Creating goals allows the Reticular Activating System (RAS) to perform at a higher level. The Reticular Activating System (RAS) is a bundle of nerves at our brainstem that filters out unnecessary information so the important stuff gets through. We program our RAS to pay attention to the steps needed to hit our goals.

2.) What is your why? What is your client’s why?

Real estate is a contact sport. You need to stop hiding behind your keyboard or phone and start building relationships. It’s important you find your motivation (your why) from meaning and not your mood. Brian P. Moran’s book, The 12 Week Year, is an excellent resource for understanding what you want and why you want it. As you explore understanding why you should go three whys deep. By asking the question multiple times, you find your deep-rooted motivation.

Interested in learning about your client’s why? Here are conversation starters to get you going.

3.) Where? Document your progress with a sales journal.

It’s critical to continue to review your progress and understand where you can get better. NFL players use Mondays to review the film from their Sunday game to understand their past performance. This information allows them to get better for their next competition. As real estate agents, role-playing enables you to know where you can get better. A sales journal gives you a resource to document conversations and objections you’ve overcome.

4.) WOW! Find your energy.

When you engage with others on the phone, how do you tap into your energy? It’s not the volume you deliver, but the tonality. You may find you need to stand and walk around, or others need to be grounded to get into their peak state. The pauses and energy during a call create empathy and curiosity, resulting in a stronger relationship with the home buyer or seller. Energy is contagious, so what is your prospect going to catch? Also, you should prepare to adapt to any situation. As you speak with a prospect, you should match words and vocabulary, not their energy.

5.) Winning and creating ongoing confidence.

If you want to be a top performer, you need to practice like one. If you are interested in increasing your pay, you must increase your role play. Only 10% of agents role-play four times per week. By practicing this small segment of agents become the market leader and top producer. The CINC Community offers various webinar sessions and mastermind events to network with agents around the US and Canada.