In this edition of The Real Word, Bryon Lazine and Nicole White discuss key takeaways from the 2021 Tom Ferry Success Summit, Opendoor’s $9 billion debt war chest and the perks of being a one-stop shop brokerage.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

The Tom Ferry Success Summit, a three-day event boasting training sessions and networking opportunities for real estate agents, took place in person Oct. 5-7 in Dallas, Texas. In this episode, Nicole and Byron recapped all the key takeaways from the event, including drilling down on the basics of business and going all in on video.
They also highlighted noteworthy stats and trends discussed during the summit, like, for example, the rise of teams. “As we move into the next five, 10 years … [teams] are going to have more control,” Byron said. “You’re going to have bigger teams, really super teams doing the majority of the business.”
Also this week, the duo talked about the massive war chest amassed by Opendoor as it seeks to compete with Zillow in the residential real estate game. Find out more by watching the video above.

Does your brokerage need to be a one-stop shop? This is a conversation that’ll happen at Inman Connect as it kicks off in Las Vegas this month.

