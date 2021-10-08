Leaders from real estate’s fastest-growing companies, CEOs of the hottest new organizations, experts with amazing track records, and the brightest minds in the real estate industry are gathering for Inman Connect Las Vegas in less than three weeks, Oct. 26-28.

Just a handful of the session themes are:

How can you best navigate the new normal?

What does the future hold?

How to continue to accelerate growth?

How to prepare for 2022 and beyond?

How will your role change?

How can you make smarter decisions for your business?

What are the top market trends that you should keep an eye on?

Join us for new insights and connections that you can start leveraging immediately.

During the three-day event, we’ll have larger conversations about the future of our industry during General Sessions. Plus, we’ll also break out into specialized tracks for agents, brokers, indie brokerages, technologists, and more to dive deeper into specific trends and insights.

One session during Agent Connect, focuses on: Does your brokerage need to be a one-stop shop?

Kymber Mentiki, regional director for the Maryland/D.C. region with Keller Williams, is moderating this session. One of the youngest female executives to have been named to this position, she has brokered over $1 billion in sales and represented over 2,300 homes with her team.

Mentiki will be interviewing Christian Wallace, head of Real Estate Services at Better, and Barb Betts, broker/CEO/Realtor at the ReCollective.

Wallace has over 2,500 transactions to her name in Texas and was overseeing a mortgage team with over 1,800 salespersons who had a record-breaking 2020 before she took on her current role. Betts specializes in sharing her best practices, successes and failures in real estate.

Together, Mentiki, Wallace and Betts will shed light on how you can make the right decision around which brokerage you should hang your hat with.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Explore the full ICLV agenda and speakers here. Tickets are limited and selling quickly. Reserve your spot now.