The deal will give MoxiWorks users new tools for managing back-office tasks such as billing and accounting.

Amid an ongoing expansion of its real estate tech offerings, startup MoxiWorks announced it has acquired reeazily, a technology firm that helps manage transactions.

In a statement, MoxiWorks described reeazily as “an enterprise back-office solution that helps manage real estate transactions across the entire real estate organization.” The company provides a variety of services meant to streamline real estate professionals’ accounting and billing practices, automate commission deductions, and integrate with other platforms such as DocuSign, among other things. The firm — which was founded in 2005 — uses cloud technology and has a portal that, according to its website, allows agents to “see the status of their plan and bills and forecast income from their pending deals.”

The statement goes on to note that reeazily’s technology is now in its fourth generation and “includes a complete brokerage back-office solution.”

MoxiWorks CEO York Baur added in the statement that “we are so thrilled to welcome not only the reeazily products into the MoxiWorks universe, but the whole reeazily community.”

“Reeazily has been a partner in our MoxiCloud partner program for over three years and we’re excited to expand our product offering as we integrate them fully into our products,” Baur added.

The statement goes on to note that the entire reeazily team will stay on with MoxiWorks.

The companies did not publicly disclose financial details of the acquisition.

The acquisition comes at a time when MoxiWorks has been rapidly expanding its offerings. For instance, the Seattle-based company — which launched in 2012 and debuted its MoxiEngage CRM debuted in 2014 — announced earlier this month that it was adding new communication tools to its platform. And in August, the firm launched both new tools and better brand control.

In the statement on this latest acquisition, reeazily co-founder and chief security officer Casey Reagan — who will now become MoxiWorks’ director of product management for back-office solutions — expressed excitement about the transition.

“We recognized a common focus on client service and drive to get things done at MoxiWorks,” Reagan said. “That drive made it clear there is amazing synergy and that the Moxi culture was an amazing fit for us. We are excited to join the team.”

