Luxury co-homeownership company Pacaso has teamed up with the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) to establish “co-ownership” as a property type, the company announced on Thursday.

Under the new RESO standard, the term “co-ownership” will be defined as a property subtype in the organization’s 2022 Data Dictionary of industry standards.

According to a previous Inman report, RESO creates standards that “are either updates to long-established standards such as the RESO Data Dictionary and the RESO Web API, which offer a uniform way to exchange data between systems — such as from an MLS to a broker’s website — smoothly and accurately, or newer standards such as for universal property IDs and blockchain.”

Notably, a press release from Pacaso states that RESO’s new designation confirms that “co-ownership” is an entirely separate category from “timeshare,” a designation that Pacaso has been fighting from being penned into for some time.

Critics of the company’s business model have said that what Pacaso offers its clients is essentially a timeshare in all but name, giving co-owners free rein to act as transients in a neighborhood and disrupt a community’s fabric. Pacaso, meanwhile, has continued to argue that its customers actually own a fractional piece of a real estate asset, not just purchased time at a property.

Sam DeBord

“RESO’s Data Dictionary and Web API are the preeminent real estate industry standards for data structure and transport,” the press statement reads. The organization’s guidelines help establish standard definitions and “provide a framework for the MLS,” it adds.

“As new models for buying, owning and selling real estate are created, RESO’s members strive to continue developing standards that support a broad range of professional and consumer needs,” RESO CEO Sam DeBord said in a statement. “Adding clarity to different property ownership types will allow more innovation and competition in the marketplace. Standards ensure that this data flows smoothly and efficiently between technology systems and out to consumers.”

Austin Allison

Pacaso partners with real estate agents and brokers across the 25 U.S. markets in which it operates, offering a 3 percent referral commission, as well as 500 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) of Pacaso stock to agents representing individuals who purchase a share in a Pacaso home.

“Co-ownership is not new. It’s been around forever,” Pacaso CEO and co-founder Austin Allison said in a statement. “It’s quite common for a group of friends or family members to own a home together; that’s co-ownership. This move to certify co-ownership as its own category on the MLS validates our mission and provides additional clarity and transparency for agents across the country. This is great news for families who currently co-own or aspire to co-own real estate.”

Pacaso recently announced it is now accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method for luxury home shares.

Email Lillian Dickerson

luxury
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Couldn't make it to Vegas? Watch the replays of Inman Connect on demand now.GET ACCESS×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription