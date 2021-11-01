Three top-producing Warburg Realty agents said their reasons for leaving preceded the brokerage’s recent acquisition by Coldwell Banker.

Three top agents at Warburg Realty are headed for Compass, a decision, the trio say, that predates their former firm’s acquisition last month by Coldwell Banker.

The trio of agents — Allison Chiaramonte, Tania Isacoff Friedland and Jason Haber — spoke highly of both firms involved in the acquisition in the wake of their departure, according to The Real Deal.

All three have routinely hovered near the top of the list of Warburg’s top-producing agents in recent years. Chiaramonte was Warburg’s top-producing agent in 2019, and Haber came in No. 2 last year.

In addition to his work with Warburg, Haber was an active member of New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer’s failed campaign for mayor this past year. Haber, who called the move from Warburg a “tough decision,” said the next chapter of his career was partly related to the campaign coming to a close.

“Had we won the election, I likely would’ve ended up in some capacity in City Hall, working for the new administration,” Haber told The Real Deal. “With one door closing, I felt it was time for me to begin a new adventure. That was when I started to talk with Compass.”

Haber said the technology resources available through Compass were attractive to him, especially in light of international travel restrictions that are soon to expire. Haber expects to have more opportunities in the future to work with international clients from Europe, China, India and other parts of the world.

The other two agents — Chiaramonte and Isacoff Friedland — will work together on a team with fellow former Warburg agent Sarah Minton, who has also joined Compass.

They said their decision was partly a result of the tools Compass makes available to agents and clients, as well as its model heading into the next period of change for the real estate industry. This moment, looking forward to a post-pandemic landscape, was the time to make the switch, they said.

“It’s a different way of working,” Isacoff Friedland told the publication.

In a statement to The Real Deal, Warburg CEO Frederick Warburg Peters wished the three luck in their next stop, calling them “terrific agents.”

Email Daniel Houston