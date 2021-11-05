Everyday Americans are feeling the effects of inflation today, which was up 5.3 percent in August compared to the same time in 2020.
Households that earn the U.S. median annual income of $70,000 are now spending an additional $175 per month on food, housing and fuel because of inflation, Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, told the New York Post.
Dollar Tree, Inc. even recently announced it would be adding more products at prices above $1, citing rising costs and positive consumer feedback to company-conducted tests with higher-priced products.
But, even with rising prices, real estate agents can still find deals at dollar stores that may come in handy for a showing or open house — from furniture and decor to the necessary bottle of hand sanitizer — without breaking the bank.
Here are 30 ideas to get started.
Woven paper rope hamper
Make the laundry room look ripe for a fresh load of laundry with this stylish and functional hamper. (Price varies by location at Dollar General.)
Comfort Bay silk touch blanket
This blanket will exude luxury at the end of any staged bed. ($27 at Dollar General)
Marble soap dispenser and soap dish
Give bathrooms a touch of class with this faux marble soap dispenser and soap dish. ($5 and $3 at Dollar General)
Tapered glass champagne flutes and ice bucket
Treat your guests with a set of champagne flutes and a bottle of chilled bubbly artfully displayed on the kitchen island. ($1 each for glasses, $1 for ice bucket at Dollar Tree)
Black decorative rod sets with square finials
Agents who are very inspired might want to do a quick window treatment installation inside of a home, and these black decorative curtain rods will do the trick. ($10 at Family Dollar)
Interiors by Design Ivory Sheer Window Panels
These ivory sheer window panels will easily refresh a drab living room. ($5 at Family Dollar)
Comfort Bay plush sherpa throw
Place this throw on an armchair by the fireplace with some battery-operated candles nearby and potential buyers won’t want to leave. ($18 at Dollar General)
Gray and White 10.5 Inch Dinnerplate
Set an inviting dining room table with these eye-catching dinner plates. ($2 each at Family Dollar)
Solid Black Ceramic Bowls
To make a striking tablescape, add these snazzy solid black ceramic bowls to complement those striped dinner plates. ($1 each at Family Dollar)
Interiors by Design Decorative Runner Rugs
These colorful runner rugs will warm up any room, from a hallway to a bedroom. (Price varies by location at Family Dollar.)
Interiors by Design End Tables Set
Fill out living room staging with a quick pair of end tables, perfect for accent lamps or a vase full of fresh flowers. ($18 for two at Family Dollar)
Interiors by Design Black 4-Tier Bookcase
A bookcase is a great venue for plants and other accent pieces to make a room more inviting. (Price varies by location at Family Dollar.)
Interiors by Design Floor Lamp
Add this floor lamp to any room that suffers from harsh overhead lighting to make the space more welcoming to prospective buyers. ($12 at Family Dollar)
Diamond Embossed Decorative Stoneware Fragrance Warmers
These holders for scented wax provide a decorative touch and a fresh aroma to any room. ($1 each at Dollar Tree)
Scented Hand Sanitizer
The new essential for any kind of home showing or open house, these portable bottles with fruity scents will be a sure hit with buyers. ($1 each at Dollar Tree)
Bohemian Cut Glass Scented Candles
Make your home showing a bit more artsy with these colorful candles that will set a fun, yet soothing, mood. ($1 each at Dollar Tree)
Distressed Cement Buddha Decorations
Get prospective buyers zenned-out and ready to say “yes” to your listing with these calming buddhas in the garden. ($1 each at Dollar Tree)
Oval Contour Plastic Tubs with Handles
Show prospective buyers how they might organize an entryway or corral kids’ items in a mud room with these handy, kid-friendly buckets. ($1 each at Dollar Tree)
Ceramic Vase Decorations
Grab some discount flowers from a local grocery store and place a few in one of these vases to add a fresh pop of color to a kitchen or dining area. ($1 each at Dollar Tree)
True Living Accent Lamp
Place this cage accent lamp on an end table for some extra light and a little personality in your listing. ($7 at Dollar General)
TrueLiving Grey Lampshade
Just don’t forget the lampshade! ($5 at Dollar General)
Natural Woven Jute Rug
This earthy doorway rug adds texture and style to a space for an affordable price. ($10 at Dollar General)
Wooden Block Perpetual Calendar
Help potential buyers (and yourself) keep track of things with this functional and cute calendar. ($5 at Dollar General)
“You Look Radishing” Printed Kitchen Mat
Keep things light in the kitchen with a fun, spunky floor mat. ($10 at Dollar General)
TrueLiving Outdoors Decorative Potted Succulent
You can never have enough greenery. Give a sense of calm to prospective buyers by bringing a little bit of the outdoors inside with these succulents. ($0.50 at Dollar General)
Gold Embroidered Floral Lumbar Throw Pillow
This bright throw pillow will add pop to any sofa or lounging chair. ($10 at Dollar General)
Wooden Lantern Style Desk Lamp
Give a home office space a bit of pizazz with this lantern that evokes summers by the sea. ($10 at Dollar General)
Hello/Goodbye Coir Rug
This rug does double duty welcoming guests as they come through the door, as well as sending them off at the end of their visit. ($10 at Dollar General)
Writer’s note: Some items listed are only available in-store and not online. In addition, some items have a minimum number purchase requirement in order to purchase them online.
