Luxury brokerage The Agency is launching its 25th franchise in Denver, Colorado, the company told Inman in a press release.

The new office will build on the brokerage’s existing presence in Colorado — the company has an outpost in Aspen — and will be led by managing partners Kacey Bingham and Jared Blank.

Kacey Bingham | Credit: The Agency

Prior to joining The Agency, Bingham was a top-producing broker with the Blank and Bingham Team at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty. She has a decade of experience in the industry, and was previously a competitive figure skater, earning two U.S. gold medals over the course of her skating career.

Blank, who partnered with Bingham at the Blank and Bingham Team, has a background in architecture and is a third-generation real estate broker.

Both are Colorado natives.

“Kacey Bingham and Jared Blank are two of the most accomplished real estate agents in the area and we’re thrilled to welcome them to The Agency family, knowing they will be incredible stewards of our brand and culture,” The Agency CEO and Founder Mauricio Umansky said in a statement.

The brokerage has made great strides in expanding across the globe this year, opening franchises in Vancouver, Maui, Boston and Las Vegas, among several other locations.

Jared Blank | Credit: The Agency

“We are delighted to partner with Kacey Bingham and Jared Blank as we bring The Agency brand to Denver and new cities around the globe,” Jim Ramsay, executive vice president of franchise sales at The Agency, said in a statement. “The Denver real estate market holds great synergy with The Agency’s groundbreaking offerings and we look forward to showcasing the power of our brand to buyers and sellers in the area.”

Bingham said the company’s brand and marketing made the partnership with The Agency a perfect fit.

“The Agency’s unparalleled marketing and brand philosophy align perfectly with the demands of our clientele,” she said in a statement.

“The collaborative culture and white-glove service afforded at The Agency are the ideal complements to our business,” Blank added, “and we look forward to continuing to service buyers and sellers in the Denver area while harnessing the exceptional offerings of The Agency’s global brand.”

