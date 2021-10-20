The Agency’s latest expansion plans have landed in the desert. The high-end Los Angeles brokerage founded by Mauricio Umansky just opened its 24th franchise, located in Las Vegas (just in time for Inman Connect Las Vegas, which kicks off next week).

Founded in 2011, The Agency started out as a boutique brokerage serving LA’s luxury buyers. They have since expanded to numerous cities across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean — it recently opened Vancouver and Boston offices while future plans include a Montreal franchise in the fall.

Located at 353 East Bonneville, in Downtown Las Vegas, the new office will be led by local luxury agent and new managing partner Zar Zanganeh. A member of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, Zanganeh has been working with high-net-worth clients in Nevada for the last 20 years. He was born in Tehran and is fluent in Spanish, Persian and English.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Zar Zanganeh as we bring The Agency to Las Vegas,” Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency, said in a prepared statement. “Zar has an impressive track record and expertise in the area and I know he will be an incredible steward of The Agency brand and our unique culture as we continue to grow our presence on the West Coast and around the world.”

The Agency has been expanding at breakneck speed lately, recently making the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. at 4,485th.

The goal of the new office is to reach more luxury clients in the Las Vegas area. The Agency has already started to market two high-end development projects in the city, the Ascaya and the Juhl Las Vegas.

“I am honored to join The Agency family and bring the brand’s innovative culture and unparalleled reach to my clients in Las Vegas,” Zanganeh said in a prepared statement. “The Agency brand and the Las Vegas market hold incredible synergy and I look forward to expanding my team with like-minded individuals who share the same vision and business philosophy.”

