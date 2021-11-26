Real estate agents spend a lot of their time traveling (and the holidays are upon us). How do wise agents make the most of their time? Here are a few podcasts that’ll up your sales game. Listen next time you’re stuck in transit.

Real estate agents spend a lot of time on the road travelling to client meetings, listing appointments, showings and more. And now that the holiday season is just around the corner, you might be clocking in even more hours in your car. So, why not make the most of that travel time?

I typically return or make calls, but I also like to use that time for education and personal development. Real estate agents are lifelong learners and the ultimate multitaskers, so next time you find yourself on a plane, train or automobile, here are five podcasts I recommend you listen to.

1. The Influencer Podcast

The DIGS Magazine Influencer Podcast provides direct access to the real estate industry’s top-producing agents. The podcast features top agents sharing valuable insights and knowledge they learn while on the job.

When I started my career, I always looked to others who were successful to see how they did it — what tactics they were using, what techniques they were employing and a little bit more about what made them tick. I was lucky enough to be invited by DIGS as a guest to share my own work process and story.

2. The Tom Ferry Podcast Experience

Tom Ferry is a name synonymous with helping people realize their untapped potential. The Tom Ferry Podcast Experience delivers knowledge, support, motivation and the tools to succeed in the business, as well as his take on creating the right mindset for a long and prosperous career.

No matter what business you are in, having the right mindset will help you achieve your goals. I’m a big believer in taking time to create the right mental space for success.

3. Conversations With Women In Sales

Hosted by Lori Richardson, Conversations With Women In Sales focuses on leaders making an impact in their field.

Guests share practical advice on topics, including:

Leadership

Career management

Overcoming adversity

Sales and marketing alignment

B2B sales

Strategic partnerships

Content creation and promotion

Social media

Building inclusive sales teams

And more

All of these genres are certainly relevant for real estate professionals at any stage in their careers.

4. Rich Dad Radio Show

You’ve read the book, now it’s time to tune in for more wisdom. The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, brings his own take on the world of finance and business practices with this podcast — Rich Dad Radio Show: In-Your-Face Advice on Investing, Personal Finance, & Starting a Business.

Although not all real estate and sales specific, the show does invite professionals from the worlds of money, investing, business and personal development for in-depth talks on finding financial success.

As real estate agents, we are the CEOs of our own businesses, and we spend a lot of time thinking and talking about money — with our clients, families and ourselves. I always find it interesting to learn about what others are saying about the topic.

5. How I Built This With Guy Raz

How I Built This With Guy Raz is a podcast that certainly sparks creativity within and thought-provoking insights into how some of the world’s best known entrepreneurs and companies got their start.

I like to hear the success stories of others and learn from the path they took. Although this podcast is not entirely focused on real estate sales or sales strategy, learning from trailblazers who pushed forward with passion and innovation certainly ignites something in me and encourages me to be the best version of myself.

While some of these podcasts do not speak to sales strategy directly, I find that I am the most inspired by the success of others. I love to learn from those who are either in the same business or who are finding success in another industry. I think learning should be an uplifting and inspirational life-long journey, and I hope you enjoy these podcasts!

Santiago Arana is a managing partner at The Agency, in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.