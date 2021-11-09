Optimizing your digital marketing is an effective way to reel in more business — and creating engaging content is the first step. Here are a few ways you can create valuable, hyperlocal content that’ll help you stand out from your competitors.

It’s more important than ever for real estate agents to build close and frequent connections with clients, especially at a hyperlocal level in the regions they serve. Nurturing new and existing clients is essential in this industry.

Sharing hyperlocal content can position you as the go-to local agent in your market. While gathering information and creating can be a very time-consuming task, I’ve shared eight unique methods to source, develop and repurpose hyperlocal content efforts.

1. What is going on in the neighborhood?

Stay up to date with neighborhood events that might be of interest to your clients. Read the local newspaper calendar section, and regularly peruse online event sites such as Eventbrite and TimeOut.

Creating a weekly or monthly newsletter that includes exciting things in your community will increase your digital presence and engagement.

2. Local events

Find meaningful ways to invite your community to your business, including your office and active listings. One way to do this is by creating meaningful activities and hosting creative events for upcoming holidays.

For example, at our Pacific Palisades office, we created a spooky haunted house and invited trick-or-treaters of all ages for Halloween. Not only was it a fun way to do something positive in your neighborhood, but the event also created an opportunity to authentically reconnect with new and existing clients in our region.

3. New business openings

Keep your eye out for new openings in your neighborhood. Is there a new local coffee shop or craft cocktail hangout in town?

By sharing new business openings with your network, not only will you be supporting local business owners, you’ll also show your clients that you have your finger on the pulse of community news and solidify your status as a go-to local resource.

4. Market reports

While posting fun neighborhood news is great hyperlocal content to share, don’t forget to include the latest data and market reports for your area.

Consider trusted real estate sources such as the National Association of Realtors (NAR), which publishes a series of local market reports that have valuable insight for your buyers and sellers. Remember that knowledge is the most powerful tool you can offer your agents today.

5. Reshare local news

By following your local chamber of commerce, regional business journal publications and community groups, you can not only gather hyperlocal content but also simply reshare their news as it appears on their digital and social sites.

Sometimes, it’s as simple as pressing the reshare or retweet button from the reputable businesses you follow.

6. Subscribe to local organizations

One of the easiest ways to keep in touch with what is going on in your community is to subscribe to the newsletters of as many local organizations and groups as possible.

From schools to the arts, the local paper’s business section, to even top retail plazas and restaurants, subscribing to their email marketing will make it easy to keep up to date with what is going on and help you ideate shareable content.

7. Set up Google Alerts

These alerts can be customized entirely with specific web terms. Once you’ve entered the words you’d like to follow, you will be sent real-time updates and news related to those terms.

I’d recommend including your city and neighborhood name with terms that relate to the region you serve. You can choose how often you want to receive the alerts. I recommend setting it up for once a day to streamline the alert recap.

8. Tap into your brokerage’s content

Utilize the professional content created by your brokerage. Tap into the compelling localized market reports, regional company accolades, press highlights and recent community efforts. Your brokerage has a plethora of rich content that can be shared and will showcase why you and your team are the best in the business.

For example, our in-house marketing team creates templates and digital graphics that agents are encouraged to use in their digital and social media marketing campaigns. From holiday greetings to industry accolades, utilizing this content is as easy as clicking “post” on your social media.

Providing valuable and engaging content from all the mentioned places is an excellent first step to optimizing your digital marketing to bring more business. In this highly competitive field, utilizing hyperlocal content strategically can help you stand out from your competitors.

Santiago Arana is a managing partner at The Agency, in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.