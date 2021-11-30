Fast-growing brokerage Compass announced Tuesday that it has appointed Frank Martell, the president and CEO of CoreLogic, to its board of directors.

Frank Martell

Martell has been with CoreLogic since 2011, when he served as both the firm’s chief financial officer and chief operating officer. He became CEO in 2017. A statement from Compass further notes that he has “over 30 years’ executive leadership experience in the marketing, financial services and business information industries.”

As a member of Compass’ board of directors, Martell will be responsible for guiding the brokerage and its leadership, as well as for advocating for the newly public company’s shareholders.

In Tuesday’s statement, Martell said he is excited to join Compass’ board.

“Compass’ focus on helping real estate agents succeed through the company’s technology platform and support put it at the forefront of the digital transformation in the real estate industry,” Martell said, “and I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success as a member of the board.”

Martell’s time at the helm of CoreLogic, which is known for providing data and technology services, has been eventful. Most notably, CoreLogic spent 2020 fending off two acquisition bids from two investment firms. The episode grew increasingly bitter, but in the end neither of the would-be suitors walked way with CoreLogic.

Instead, two other firms, Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners, ultimately bought CoreLogic this year for $5.9 billion.

More recently, CoreLogic rebranded its Matrix, Realist and Trestle products.

In Compass’ case, the company has recently indicated its upcoming strategy includes a revitalized expansion plan and a more robust referral platform, among other things.

Robert Reffkin

In Tuesday’s statement, Compass founder and CEO Robert Reffkin said he is “thrilled to welcome Frank” to his firm’s board.

“Frank’s deep real estate industry experience at a company that powers the most prominent [multiple listing services] in the country, and his focus on the use of data and analytics platforms to empower real estate professionals to better serve their clients, make him a strong addition to our board,” Reffkin continued. “I look forward to working with him to deliver on our mission of helping everyone find their place in the world.”

