It’s important to show gratitude every day, but the holidays offer an opportunity to reflect on the year and thank everyone who made a difference in your life, from family and colleagues to your community and clients.

I feel very blessed for everything I have in my life — my health, my beautiful family, my business, outstanding colleagues and the very best clients. I like to focus on being mindful and showing gratitude each and every day, whether it be spending time with a new agent to help them with an issue, or participating in some of my charity work with organizations including Union Rescue Mission, Synergy International School and Giveback Homes.

When the holidays roll around, I like to slow down and be intentional with my efforts as they relate to showing gratitude. I make a list of all those I want to thank personally as well as my plan for charitable endeavors for the season.

While everyone will have a different approach to showing gratitude over the holiday season, here is a little bit about my approach to make sure everyone in my life feels loved and appreciated.

For family

I am lucky to have the most amazing and understanding family who know that a real estate agent’s job can take them away from family time when duty calls. During the holiday season, we all pause to spend time with our loved ones, and business naturally slows.

While there are a million things we can do during this down time including business planning, marketing audits, social media content creation, and more, it is important to take time for yourself and also for your family.

I like to show my family how grateful I am for their unwavering support during the year by giving them as much time as I possibly can with them. Make sure you carve out plenty of time for all the holiday activities, and make sure you are mindful of being present during these precious moments. It’s time to put down the phone and enjoy.

For your community

I am very fortunate for the business I have created and the life I lead with my family, and I always like to show my gratitude by giving back to those in need. Whether it be financially or with labor and time, no effort is too small when it comes to giving back to the community.

I like to participate in giving back activities with my family, as it is important to teach our children that showing gratitude for the life we lead is an important part of being good members of the community. It is always easy to get involved with a great organization.

I have found asking like-minded friends or family members and searching online is a great way to find an activity or charity that shares your ideals and vision.

For colleagues and staff

During the year, I try to always take a moment to give thanks and show my gratitude and appreciation to those I work with each and every day. During the holiday season, I like to take even more time to reflect on the events of the year, and to take the opportunity to again show how grateful I am for my colleagues and staff members.

The message of thankfulness can be communicated in many ways — from a phone call to a handwritten note, lunch, gift or even a conversation in-person. I always make sure I spend time creating a list of who I want to thank, as I never want to miss anyone.

My word of advice would be, spend the most time and focus on making the list, because however you show your gratitude, the thought will be the most important thing.

For clients

Without our amazing clients, we would not be able to do what we love to do best: sell real estate.

During the holiday season, I like to take the time to check in with my clients and see how they are doing in their new home or adventure in life, and let them know how grateful I am that they entrusted me with their business. It is never lost on me that buying or selling real estate is one of the largest financial decisions a person will make just a few times in their lives.

As an agent, you are entrusted to guide them in this process. No matter if it is a phone call, handwritten note or card, gift or in-person, make sure you let your clients know just how much you appreciate them during the holiday season.

I also like to take the time to check in with not just clients from the immediate year just passed, but clients from over all my years in the industry. It’s a great time to reconnect while also showing your gratitude for their business.

While it is important to find your own style and process in giving back and showing gratitude, I certainly recommend showing your appreciation to your family, community, colleagues and staff, and your clients during the holiday season. I

have been placing an emphasis on showing my gratitude for many years and I can say that it is one of the rewarding things that I do each year. Wishing everyone a wonderful holiday season ahead!

Santiago Arana is a managing partner at The Agency, in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.