Great agents are always on the lookout for new and better ways to express gratitude and cement long-term relationships. I talked to many agents over the past couple of weeks, and here are some of the best ideas they shared.
You work with your real estate clients for months on end, and every conversation is an opportunity to learn. Their daughter loves dance class. Dad is a total movie buff. The most precious resource in this family isn’t money but time.
If you want your housewarming presents to have a strong marketing impact that causes your clients to remember you and recommend you to their friends and family — and you should want that — then you need to give them something they’ll use for a long time.
Photography can make or break your real estate listings’ online performance. A high-priced home with a poorly photographed kitchen won’t get many visits from buyers. Even a knock-down needs to be photographed in a way that enables buyers to see the site’s true potential if you hope to obtain full price.
As the busiest time of the year, the spring season is vitally important. Performing well can catapult a new real estate agent not just into a successful year but also into a successful career.