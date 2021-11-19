The personal rewards of being a thankful person has a higher ROI than any transaction you could close. Here’s how to show your gratitude to your top clients and make this your best Thanksgiving ever.

What an amazing time to be in real estate. Despite everything we’ve faced over the past 18 months, many of us have enjoyed our best year ever in real estate. We have so much to be thankful for.

Each year, I utilize Thanksgiving as a time to say “thank you” to clients who have done business with me this year. They could have chosen anyone, but they chose me and entrusted me with one of the largest investments they will ever make.

There are also people that referred friends and family members this year. These are a few of the people in my business that come to mind as I reflect on who I’m most thankful for this year.

I believe honor is not truly given unless it is verbalized or shown through actions taken. Don’t let this Thanksgiving pass without saying “thank you” to your most valued clients and referral partners.

Showing them your gratitude will lead to more business, but even if it doesn’t, it is the right thing to do, and it will remind you of all that you have to be thankful for this year. Here are three ways I’ve expressed my gratitude on Thanksgiving to the people who have influenced my business the most.

1. Record and text a personalized selfie video

For the past five years, I’ve made a list of the 10 to 12 people who impacted my business the most over the previous year.

I record a selfie video letting them know how thankful I am for them and their impact on my life and business over the course of the past year. I then text the video to them on Thanksgiving morning. This is an example of what I say in the video:

Happy Thanksgiving Bob and Sue! I was sitting on my back porch this morning thinking about the people I am thankful for this year, and the two of you immediately came to mind. Thank you for allowing me to help you with the purchase of your home (or for referring Tom and Susan to me). Working with the two of you was a true pleasure (or the two of them)!

I hope this is your favorite Thanksgiving ever, surrounded by family and friends. Have a great Thanksgiving, and again, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for impacting my life in such a positive way this year.

The responses over the years have been amazing. I’ve had clients text me back videos of them holding their new grandchildren and thanking me for thinking of them. I’ve had selfie videos come back from people at the table with their entire family telling me how awesome it was to receive the text from me.

I shared this idea with a small group of agents before Thanksgiving last year and out of 10 videos one agent sent, he listed two homes within three months directly from the people he texted.

By doing these Thanksgiving morning video texts, you will deepen relationships and ultimately grow your business.

2. Buy or bake a thanksgiving pie to deliver to your top clients

Make a list of your top 10 to 25 clients or referral partners, and call to ask them if you can deliver them a pie on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Find a local baker or bake pies yourself. Here is an example of the opening line of the call:

Happy early Thanksgiving! I wanted to show my appreciation for allowing me the honor of helping you with the purchase of your home this past year (or referring Tom and Sue to me). As a token of my appreciation, I would like to deliver a pumpkin pie from ABC Bakery to you on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Is there a time Tuesday that might work for me to drop it by?

Some people will be out of town for the holiday. If they are going to be out of town, you will receive the relationship value of offering to bring them the pie. If they are in town, this is a great opportunity to share a smile and say “thank you” during the delivery.

Most people are excited for Thanksgiving and anticipating their time with family. The smiles and conversations during the delivery time will not soon be forgotten by your clients. This small act of kindness goes a long way.

3. Show your gratitude by giving to others

Thanksgiving is ultimately about gratitude. One of the best ways I know to honor those we are thankful for is to make a donation to a local charity in their honor.

This is especially significant if the person you are honoring has a favorite charity they support that you can donate to in their honor. Donating in honor of clients is a strategy I use to recognize and say “thank you” to my top 10 to 25 clients.

Most charities will gladly send a letter to your clients letting them know you made a donation in their honor. This gives the charity the ability to share information about their cause with a group of people that may not be aware of the work they do in your community.

If you are looking to deepen your client relationships and support a local charity, then this is a win-win strategy.

What we focus on expands. By focusing on the clients you are thankful for and expressing that thankfulness, you will find more clients to be thankful for. Make this your best Thanksgiving ever. The personal rewards of being a thankful person has a higher ROI than any transaction you could close.

Jimmy Burgess is the Chief Growth Officer for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida in Northwest Florida. Connect with him on Facebook or Instagram.