Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

We’re close to a month away from gift-giving season, which means that now’s the time to start checking off everyone on your list. (If you’re already there, well, kudos o’plenty are in order for your terrific planning-ahead skills).

Your loved ones are a given, but are you gifting your clients this season? Showing your gratitude to your clients can be an effective way to stay top-of-mind and potentially draw more business in the new year. Most importantly, though, it’s a nice gesture — one that’s guaranteed to bring a little smile to whoever receives it. (After all, who doesn’t like presents?)

So, if you’re planning client gifts this year, we want to know what you’re wrapping and sending. Share your ideas with us!

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.