From design trends and client management tips, to agent retention strategies and more, discover additional stories on Leading in Luxury.

Learn More

No two buyers are the same, but in the luxury real estate space, there are certain boxes they all want agents to check off. They want us to help them find the perfect property, at a fair price point, within a reasonable timeframe. They expect us to keep them informed, and to help them stay competitive in today’s accelerated market.

What concrete systems and strategies can we enact to make sure we’re always meeting, and exceeding, those expectations? Based on my own experience, here are six ways agents can wow buyers.

1. Transparency is the best policy

Every buyer is unique. Start by asking buyers what their expectations are. Here are some helpful questions:

“What have you valued about the agents you’ve worked with before?”

“What are your pet peeves or stressors when working with an agent?”

“Have you ever had a bad experience buying or selling with an agent?“

It’s also important to be intentional about your communications strategy. How often will you check in with your client? What will be the cadence of your notifications and property alerts? If you’re arranging to meet them in person, make time for them and be completely present.

2. Show initiative with new listings

Don’t wait for your client to inquire about new properties that hit the market; investigate them as soon as they’re listed so when your client asks about them, you can speak knowledgeably. And if they match your clients’ wish list, you can share the listing proactively.

On a broader level, be ready to share in-depth insights into the neighborhood and community as a whole. High definition photos can’t tell the full story; you need to convey what it’s like to reside in that locale.

3. Master the art of the video tour

Like many agents, the majority of my buyers are from out-of-town. That’s why it’s critical to be ready to film properties on short notice.

I’ve gotten very good at doing detailed video walkthroughs lasting 10–15 minutes, providing a frank assessment of the home. I look at the property from the perspective of someone thinking of purchasing it, which brings honesty and authenticity to my videos.

Over the past two years, I’ve sold more than 20 homes this way, many of them valued at over $2 million. The goal is never to get clients to buy—it’s to provide the objective insight they need to make the best possible decision.

4. Realism always beats idealism

Position yourself as a trusted advisor, and help clients realize that there’s no such thing as a perfect home. If you find something that meets 80% of their criteria, it merits consideration, especially in today’s fast-moving market. There’s always a compromise in 1 of 3 categories; price, condition, or location. Help your clients appreciate all the amazing homes they might have missed in the quest for perfection.

5. Get their financing ready to go

Today, buyers need to be ready to purchase the moment the right property appears. Rather than obtaining a prequalification letter that, to a seller, isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on, have your clients submit their financial documents to the lender for official pre-approval.

That way, if you find yourselves in a multiple offer situation, your client can feel comfortable pulling the financing contingency knowing that their financing is already underwritten. This might make the difference, and if it does, your clients will thank you for preparing them for success.

6. Connect with other agents

Finally, have an actual conversation with the listing agent. Like buyers, all sellers and list agents are different, and you need to know what they’re looking for. Here are some questions I always ask my counterparts:

“Are there any offers on the home, and if so, how many?”

“What contract would they like to see the offer written on?”

“Is the closing date an important factor for these sellers?”

“How would the sellers react to an escalation clause?” (Some agents are not fans)

Far too often, I’ve received impersonal texts from agents saying, “Is this property still available?” followed by an email with an offer—and at the end of the day, those offers aren’t the ones that stand out. We’re all busy, but it’s essential to build and honor professional relationships. Recently, my clients won in a multiple offer situation, despite not being the highest bidders, because the other agent had worked with me before, and knew the deal would reliably close.

There are no shortcuts in luxury real estate, and even though the market continues to change, the strategies that create success are the same. Work hard. Answer your phone. Show up. Know your inventory. Be part of your community. The little things you do right every day add up to bigger things—and once you build that momentum, hang on tight, because you won’t be able to stop it.

Ron Hefner began his career in 2010, at a time most were not interested in entering the real estate profession. His entry into the industry was an unusual one. He helped defuse a tense situation at a local restaurant which prompted a conversation with a bystander, who offered him a job if he would acquire his real estate license. Nine years later, the two are still close friends. Today, Ron, who earned a degree in marketing at the University of Wisconsin, has helped more than 300 clients buy or sell a home on the Emerald Coast. He credits his success to the skills he has learned throughout his upbringing and career, including treating every single person he meets equally and with respect, always doing the right thing, and working harder than his competition.