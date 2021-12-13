Many achieving real estate agents seek out a work environment conducive to constant wins. And what better way to scale success than masterminding with determined professionals, in a close-knit support network, to achieve two common goals: helping the most clients possible with an unmatched experience and growing business to new levels

The original real estate disruptor, RE/MAX has welcomed and supported sales teams for many years. The team structure is a popular way for real estate professionals to align their talents and goals under a shared vision, benefitting from the scale and the power of unified marketing — all with the backing of a globally-recognized brand.

Today, RE/MAX is home to flourishing and ever-expanding teams around the globe and supports them with resources like education through RE/MAX University and collaboration through events like the annual Ultimate RE/MAX Teams Event.

“There is a methodology in the industry that in a real estate team structure, a single individual — the team leader — takes credit for the wins. At RE/MAX, we celebrate the contributions of the individual team members, team leaders, and the group as a whole,” says Bryson Creighton, RE/MAX Vice President of RE/MAX University Learning and Education.

He adds, “Our company culture revolves around agents having an esteemed work ethic, operating with integrity and delivering the best experience possible to their clients. Top producing agents align with these values and demonstrate them on our teams around the world.”

Team leaders within the RE/MAX network agree it’s one of the best ways to create a sustainable powerhouse, and for agents to grow.

“The best team leaders are those who truly care about their agents,” says Debra Beagle, managing broker and co-owner of The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage in Nashville, the No. 1 RE/MAX team worldwide, alongside Gary Ashton.

According to Ashton, the power of the team is in collaboration.

“In a team setting, agents are able to share resources, ideas, experiences, and a depth of knowledge with each other to help one another,” Ashton says.

“When agents join our team, they’re doing so to continue being the most productive they can be. RE/MAX supports a culture of productivity 110%,” Beagle adds.

The Ashton Realty Group is a team of 180 members and has closed $1B in sales volume in 2021.

Knowing the recipe for steady success, Beagle brought her leadership insight to the Ultimate RE/MAX Teams Event last week, where she was a featured panelist.

During the annual two-day mastermind event, agents immersed themselves in all aspects of team building, from starting to scaling. Team leaders attended to acquire new systems and processes, team members attended to reinvigorate business and aspiring team members attended to learn what the hype is all about. The event is just one component of the brand’s ongoing commitment to providing innovative educational opportunities to agents for long-term professional success.

Attendees learned strategy and mindset from experts like Nick Bailey, President of RE/MAX, Brian Buffini, Founder and Chairman of Buffini & Company, Verl Workman, Founder & CEO of Workman Success Systems, and Wayne Fredrick, CEO of See The Field Consulting.

“This was truly a connective experience,” Creighton says. “We provided direction, education, and action items for teams big and small, but the greatest value was found in the new connections amongst agents. One of the greatest benefits of aligning with RE/MAX is being able to network with — and take inspiration from — the best in business.”