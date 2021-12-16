New York City-based Corcoran Group is ending the year on a high note, as the brokerage breaks into the Texas real estate market with the launch of Corcoran Ferester Realty in The Woodlands. Led by veteran broker-owners Beth and Bob Ferester, the new affiliate will serve buyers and sellers in The Woodlands and the greater Houston area beginning January 2022.

Beth Ferester | Credit: Beth Ferester & Co.

“I’ve long been impressed with Corcoran’s innovative systems, world-class marketing, and most importantly, their people,” Beth Ferester said in a prepared statement. “For us, the decision to become Corcoran Ferester Realty was a no-brainer and I am very much looking forward to continuing to provide our clients with local expertise through a global network — and of course, giving our agents the very best as they continue to build and strengthen their careers through this new endeavor.”

Corcoran Group President and CEO Pamela Liebman said the Feresters were the perfect choice to introduce Corcoran to the Texas real estate market, which has been red-hot throughout the pandemic as buyers seek more space and better affordability.

“Entering a new state is always such an exciting milestone, and I couldn’t be happier that we’ve arrived in Texas with Beth and her talented team,” Liebman said in a prepared statement. “The more we grow, the more opportunities we’re able to bring to our entire network of affiliated agents, and that is of the utmost importance.”

Pamela Liebman | Photo credit: Corcoran

Liebman expressed particular excitement about launching in The Woodlands, the Ferester’s home base and up-and-coming community on Houston’s north side that recently earned the distinction of being the No. 1 Best City to Live In America.

The Woodlands is known for its plethora of outdoor spaces and activities, top-notch dining and entertainment choices, highly-ranked public schools and other family-focused amenities.

“The Woodlands is a perfect fit for Corcoran’s first market in Texas,” she said.  “I have no doubt that the agents with Corcoran Ferester Realty will realize these opportunities — top-notch marketing, referrals, and more — as they start this new phase of their journey.”

This year, Corcoran has been quietly expanding its reach through the addition of new affiliates in Charlotte, North Carolina; New York’s Rockland and Orange Counties; the British Virgin Islands; St. Barth; the Bahamas and Puerto Rico. Corcoran also launched operations in Las Vegas, Sacramento, Oakland, and Columbus, Ohio, through its top affiliate, Corcoran Global Living.

With the addition of Corcoran Ferester Realty, Corcoran now has more than 150 offices in 31 markets across the United States.

“We’re seeing the brand resonate in urban, high-end suburban, resort and second-home markets,” Corcoran Affiliate Network President and Realogy Global Service Managing Director Stephanie Anton told Inman in early December. “2022 is already shaping up to be another exciting year — we will be welcoming some really impressive operators in some very key markets.”

luxury
