The Brooklyn townhouse from the classic romantic comedy Moonstruck starring Cher and Nicolas Cage is on the market for $12.85 million. It last sold in 2008.

The four-story home was used to portray the house were Cher’s character Loretta Castorini lives and works as a bookkeeper in the 1987 movie.

Edward and Francesca Rullman had owned the Federal-style Brooklyn Heights home since 1959, and sold it for around $4 million in 2008 through Corcoran agent Elliott Lokitz. The current owners have since maintained a quiet profile.

Built in 1829, the four-story house is now back on the market, with a 220 percent price increase, warranted by an extensive renovation that completely restored and upgraded the home. While the Moonstruck family was portrayed as lower-middle class Italian Americans struggling to get by, the five-bedroom 19 Cranberry Street is now an extremely valuable piece of New York real estate, with annual taxes totaling more than $30,000 per year.

The interiors feature high ceilings with crown moldings, double parlors, vintage wood cabinets, grand staircases as well as a gym and wine cellar. The Talbott team at Corcoran holds the listing.

“Originally built in 1829 (then likely renovated in the later 19th century to get that third story and Mansard roof), this house on one of the best streets in BK Heights has historic charm AND a connection to Cher, so really the package cannot get more complete,” Compass agent Robert Khederian posted on his Instagram. “Love the federal fireplaces and woodwork in the double parlor. The kitchen is beautiful, the bathrooms make you smile, and there’s a dressing room you could spend all day in. That’s amore!”

Brooklyn Heights is one of New York most historic neighborhoods, with farmers settling in the area in the 1600s. Development picked up in the 19th century and it became an enclave for affluent New Yorkers at the turn of the 20th century. It fell into disrepair in the 1940s and 1950s, in part due to construction of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway which sliced through the neighborhood, before once again seeing its real estate values soar by the 2000s.

Racking up three Academy Awards, Moonstruck propelled Cage to fame while also entering film history as one of the sweetest romantic comedies of the 1980s.

