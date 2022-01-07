Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.
1. Zillow names hottest real estate housing market of 2022
Tampa, Florida, leads several Sun Belt cities that Zillow predicts will be among the most competitive housing markets in the United States this year.
2. A simple real estate sales formula to guide you in 2022
There are hundreds of formulas for stable, long-term success out there — but according to top producer Jimmy Burgess, only one has really stood the test of time. It boils down to these three key ingredients.
3. 22 ways to generate real estate listings in 2022
If your business is to be all that you want it to be this year, generating listings will be a big part of your growth. Implement one or many of these tried-and-true strategies — and you will have your best year ever.
4. How agents can bring home the bacon in 2022
Sales commissions are still the norm in real estate, but the industry is also in the midst of a rapid evolution when it comes to agent pay.
5. 45 real estate terms that new and experienced agents need to know
No matter a real estate agent’s experience level, some terms are integral to helping clients navigate the buying and selling process. Here are 45 definitions you need to know in the new year.
