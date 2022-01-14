The company, Placer.ai, offers foot-traffic data to its clients, who come from retail, hospitality and other commercial industries.

A foot-traffic analytics startup has reached a $1 billion valuation with a new round of funding, and intends to use the money to add new services to its platform.

The company, Placer.ai, announced Wednesday in a news release that it had raised $100 million in Series C funding at the new valuation. Product Hunt CEO Josh Buckley led the round, with WndrCo, Lachy Groom, MMC Technology Ventures, Fifth Wall Ventures and Array Ventures and others joining in.

The company specializes in performing foot-traffic analytics for commercial properties — including in the retail and hospitality industries — and with economic-development entities.

The new funding will allow Placer.ai to expand its research-and-development efforts. The changes will involve adding new datasets to its platform, ranging from vehicle traffic, planned construction, purchase data and web traffic, co-founder and CEO Noam Ben-Zvi said in the release.

“Placer experienced significant growth during 2021 as a consensus formed across the market that accurate, reliable consumer behavior analytics is indispensable to brick and mortar decision-making,” Ben-Zvi said in the release.

The startup has been in business for three years. More than 1,000 clients have used the service, largely from commercial real estate and retail customers such as JLL and Planet Fitness, according to the release. 

The platform grew rapidly during the pandemic, with new classes of clients joining the fold including hedge funds and packaged-goods companies like Tyson Foods.

Other investors from the commercial real estate world also joined this round of funding, including J.M. Schapiro of Continental Realty Corp.; Eliot Bencuya and Jeff Karsh of Tryperion Partners; Daniel Klein of Klein Enterprises and Sundeck Capital; and Majestic Realty.

Buckley, the leader of this funding round, said market demand has “far exceeded” investors’ initial expectations.

“We see a powerful opportunity to continue partnering with Placer to improve the way decisions are made in the physical world, fundamentally improving the way these businesses and organizations operate,” Buckley said in the release.

Email Daniel Houston

technology | websites
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Keep up-to-date on tools and tactics to impress your clients and outshine your competition with the 2022 virtual bundle.Register Now×
Agent Appreciation Sale: Inman Select for only $85.CLAIM OFFER×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription