It was a wave of big news for the real estate industry’s most powerful executives — and speaking of “most powerful,” Swanepoel’s annual list of real estate’s most influential personalities was among the biggest splashes of the week.

Beside Swanepoel, RE/MAX, Keller Williams, Ryan Serhant and a bizarre incident involving exotic pets were among the biggest headlines of the week.

As we fly full force into the new year, test your knowledge of the biggest real estate stories for the week of Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Email Inman News