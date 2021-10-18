Whether you’re just dipping your toes in the luxury real estate waters or have been in the industry for years, this quiz will put your marketing knowledge to the test.

October is Luxury Month at Inman. All month, we’ll be talking to top producers from across the country, offering advice on how to join their ranks, and more. That all leads up to Luxury Connect at the Aria Hotel (Oct. 25-26, 2021, join us) and the live presentation of the Inman Golden I Club honorees for this year.

Greg McDaniel and I have worked in the luxury arena for a lot of years — decades, to be more specific. Over the years, I’ve written a slew of articles on the topic, including a handful on Inman.com.

If you’re a luxury agent wanting to hone your skills or if you’re completely new to the high-end market, these resources will come in handy. So, peruse these tips, strategies and best practices (some of which are plucked from the luxury industry’s heavy-hitters), and then come back to put what you’ve learned to the test.

Ready to be quizzed? Below, you’ll find a list of 12 questions that address key points you need to know when working with luxury real estate buyers and sellers. Take the quiz to discover how well you know the ins and outs of navigating the high-end market.

Bernice Ross, President and CEO of BrokerageUP and RealEstateCoach.com, is a national speaker, author and trainer with over 1,000 published articles. Learn about her broker/manager training programs designed for women, by women, at BrokerageUp.com and her new agent sales training at RealEstateCoach.com/newagent.