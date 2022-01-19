Prevu, billing itself a digital homebuying platform, promises to offer buyers more control over the deal with vertically integrated services and in-house technology.

A real estate brokerage that states it’s “on a mission to empower homebuyers” has begun operations in Seattle, according to a press release sent to Inman.

Prevu, billing itself a digital homebuying platform, promises to offer buyers more control over the deal with vertically integrated services and in-house technology.

The company carries it out through robust online home search functionality, tour schedule, offer submission and management, agent collaboration, and a SmartBuyer commission rebate, equal to 2 percent of the home purchase price, or up to $30,000.

The company also markets a SmartSeller solution, stemming from its flat 1.5 percent commission fee.

Prevu, a model that pays its agents a salary, operates in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Orange County, California, and New York City, Boston and Philadelphia.

A pair of entrepreneurs started the company in 2017, Thomas Kutzman and Chase Marsh, who had challenging experiences buying homes “offline.”

The SmartBuyer rebate has, on average, saved clients $23,000 per transaction, according to the press release.

The company believes its rebate program will be attractive to homebuyers in particularly hot markets, such as Seattle, where home prices have increased 68.4 percent since 2016.

Prevu reminds customers that they can leverage rebate savings to cover closing and relocation costs or even handle initial improvements to their homes.

“Consumers have grown accustomed to having full control over almost every decision they make, so why should they be forced to give that up when it comes to purchasing a home,” said Thomas Kutzman, co-founder and co-CEO of Prevu.

“We offer a seamless experience from start to finish and empower homebuyers by giving them greater control each step of the buying journey.”

Prevu’s Seattle office will be led by Cyndy Stewart, who has experience in proptech and real estate sales and office management.

Buyer rebates are becoming a more common marketing appeal in some corners of real estate, but they are traditionally unpopular with agents.

“From a consumer’s perspective, agents can do better by demonstrating the value they add to a transaction. You work your tail off for your clients. You earn your money,” Inman contributor and former Zillow executive Jay Thompson wrote in a September 2021 op-ed.

“Demonstrating your ‘value proposition’ has long been the topic of many an article, training class and coaching session.”

REX, a highly technology-forward discount brokerage similar to Prevu, offers buyers a 50 percent rebate on the commission offered to the buyer broker from the listing broker.

While still small compared to the industry leaders it regularly challenges, the company filed a lawsuit in Oregon against the state’s ban on paying buyer rebates and its “predatory real estate broker behavior.”

REX is now appealing the case after it was tossed by the state in December of last year.

Email Craig Rowe

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Keep up-to-date on tools and tactics to impress your clients and outshine your competition with the 2022 virtual bundle.Register Now×
Agent Appreciation Sale: Inman Select for only $85.CLAIM OFFER×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription